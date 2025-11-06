"Wack sounds like a fool": Netizens react as Wack 100 confronts Adin Ross on stream over Kendrick Lamar comments, tells him to say “Hail Kendrick”

Fans React to Wack 100 and Adin Ross’ Heated Kendrick Lamar Debate (Image via X / @FearedBuck)

A tense exchange unfolded during Adin Ross’s recent livestream when music executive Wack 100 joined to confront the streamer about remarks he made regarding Kendrick Lamar.

“What's up, bro? Listen, man, first of all, I want you to say, ‘Hail Kendrick,’” Wack 100 said as the conversation began.

Adin replied,

“Oh, man. Get to it,” standing his ground as Wack pressed him further.

Wack 100 pulled up to Adin Ross stream pressing him about comments he made about Kendrick Lamar and told Adin to say “Hail Kendrick” but Adin stood his ground 👀 pic.twitter.com/2jtLVXmrJP — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 5, 2025

The discussion stemmed from Adin’s earlier comments suggesting that Kendrick Lamar was involved in a controversial incident in Las Vegas.

“Las Vegas is the safest place in the world because it has the best surveillance. So you're telling me right now, with Las Vegas having the best surveillance, there's not surveillance of Kendrick beating his girl? Yes, of course there is. He paid it off. He did some Diddy shit,” Adin said during his stream.

Wack 100 challenged Adin to back up his claims, asking:

“Have you ever saw Kendrick, I mean, Drake, do some pe**phile shit?”

Adin responded,

“No.”

“You never seen the tapes,” Wack added but Adin maintained his stance, refusing to retract his earlier comments.

"wack sounds like a fool. claims drakes a pfile and ends with “i genuinely fuck w drake”, which is it bro? it can’t be both cause that’s somehow worse on him," an X user commented on the exchange.

Fans react with mixed opinions to Wack 100 and Adin Ross’ viral clash

The exchange between Wack 100 and Adin Ross quickly spread across social media, sparking debate among fans of both figures.

"Imagine being a Kendrick fan and Drake is the only thing yall can focus on because nobodies bumping the music after NLU fell off and NOKIA had all the girls dancing all summer," an X user commented.

"Lmao, Wack 100 out here playing cult leader while Adin's just trying to stream in peace," another user reacted.

"Adin started making points and Wack started cutting him off," one wrote.

Some believed Adin Ross crossed the line with his earlier allegations about Kendrick Lamar and should have expected pushback.

'yeahhh i wouldn’t have said that either and i’m a kendrick fan if i was Adin i’d be like “bro you couldn’t even pay me a million dollars to say that,”' another user said.

"Wack is the reason why Game is giving discounts on a verses right now," a user wrote.

"Dude name is wack and yall wonder what he speaking," one commented.

Kendrick supporters appreciated Wack standing up for the rapper, while Drake fans argued that the situation showed how easily discussions between fanbases spiral into personal attacks.