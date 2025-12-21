"You are the best SNL player ever": Saturday Night Live fans react to Bowen Yang's exit from the show

Bowen Yang (Image via Getty)

Bowen Yang has parted ways with Saturday Night Live after spending seven seasons with it.

The December 20, 2025, episode of SNL marked the last time viewers saw him perform on stage, as host Ariana Grande and musical guest Cher joined him.

He first appeared on the show during season 45, in which he played the role of Kim Jong-un, leaving a lasting impression on the audience. As the show progressed, Bowen turned into an integral part of the cast, playing different roles in skits.

In the latest episode, he acted in his last skit, in which he played the role of an airport employee.

Through his character, he delivered the message that it was his “last shift” on the show. Towards the end of the act, he was overwhelmed with emotion and broke down in tears. Ariana and Cher comforted the comedian as he struggled to compose himself.

Kenan Thompson also appeared in the sketch to tell Bowen that he will be missed. That said, Bowen thanked SNL for the opportunity, saying, “Any success I have after this will be thanks to this place.”

SNL fans took to X to share their thoughts on Bowen’s exit, as one commented:

“This is it, Bowen’s final skit cya, Bowen Yang thanks for the laughs ever since i started watching SNL in 2023 you are the best SNL player ever.”

Saturday Night Live fans were upset to see Bowen leave the show and get emotional while announcing the news during the December 20 episode.

“Bowen brought so much gay and zillennial culture to #SNL. He was outgrowing the show so I knew it was coming, but it doesn’t make it any less depressing. Losing him, Ego and Heidi in one season is just too much to bear,” a fan wrote.

“Thank you for everything Bowen Yang! His sendoff being with Ariana Grande & Cher is so beautiful! I’m crying so much!His final sketch is a great farewell to his six & a half year run on SNL! This song is so beautiful! I’m gonna miss him so much! He’s an SNL icon & a legend!” another one commented.

“If you're watching Bowen's final #SNL skit with Ariana Grande & Cher & you aren't Laughing & Crying, then you didn't deserve Bowen Yang. BRAVO Bowen & Thank You!” an X user reacted.

Other SNL fans expressed a similar sentiment.

“The way I’m fully sobbing on my couch right now. So long Bowen. A legendary run,” a person wrote.

“Bowen my beloved i’m sobbing right along with him! Obsessed with him singing himself off with Ari and CHER, the most perfect send off i’m gonna miss him omg!!” another one commented.

“I’ve never cried at a cast member leaving before but that Delta egg nog sketch… Bowen Yang please don’t go,” a fan posted.

Looking back at Bowen Yang’s journey on Saturday Night Live

Bowen became part of the show back in 2018 when he worked as a writer. However, he was upgraded as a member of the cast in 2019, when he made his debut as Kim Jong-un.

During his tenure on the NBC show, Bowen received five Emmy nominations, which included four for playing an outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series from 2021 to 2025.

Out of the characters he played in skits, his roles as Vice President JD Vance and former U.S. Rep. George Santos left a lasting mark on the viewers.

Yang’s exit from Saturday Night Live came after Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim left the show ahead of the season 51 premiere.

Stay tuned for more updates.