Bowen Yang delivers a heartfelt goodbye in a star-studded SNL Christmas sketch

Saturday Night Live aired Bowen Yang’s final appearance during its Christmas episode on December 21, 2025. The episode featured Ariana Grande as host and Cher as musical guest.

Yang appeared in the final sketch of the night, which centered on his character, a Delta Airlines employee working his last shift while serving eggnog.

The sketch aired at the close of the broadcast, a slot often used for farewells. Yang addressed the audience directly during the scene, signaling the end of his time on the show. His departure followed reports earlier in the week confirming he would be leaving the cast after several seasons.

The sketch included direct references to Yang’s experience on the show, framed through workplace dialogue. Grande appeared as a character speaking to Yang over the phone, while Cher entered later as his supervisor.

The scene included a musical segment and concluded with the three performers sharing a group embrace. No announcement was made during the episode about Yang’s next project. NBC has not released further details about cast changes for the upcoming season.

Yang joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2019 and became one of the show’s most visible performers in recent years. The Christmas episode served as his final credited appearance.

The final sketch and on-air remarks on Saturday Night Live

The closing sketch of Saturday Night Live was set at an airport concession stand, where Bowen Yang’s character explained he was finishing his last day on the job. Early in the scene, he told customers,



“Oh, sorry, my machine’s kind of breaking down, so I’m closing my station. This is my last shift.”



The line prompted the character to step outside the narrative and speak directly to the audience.

During a phone conversation, Ariana Grande’s character said,



“I wish you were home, but I’m so proud of you. All the eggnog you’ve made over the years. Some of it was great, some of it was rotten.”



Yang responded with, “A lot of it got cut,” referencing material removed during production. He later added, “You know, I also think eggnog’s kind of like me. It’s not for everyone, but the people who like it are my kind of people.”

Yang and Grande then performed a duet of “Please Come Home for Christmas.” Midway through the song, Yang said, “I just feel so lucky that I ever got to work here.” The remarks aligned with the sketch’s theme of leaving a workplace and addressing colleagues.

The performance continued until the entrance of Cher, who appeared as Yang’s supervisor.

Guest appearances and closing moments in Saturday Night Live

Cher entered the sketch near its conclusion, introduced as Yang’s boss. Her appearance replaced the traditional use of the show’s creator or producers in farewell scenes.

She addressed Yang briefly before the sketch moved toward its ending. No additional dialogue from Cher was extended beyond the scene’s structure, and the focus remained on Yang’s departure.

The sketch ended with Yang, Grande, and Cher standing together on screen. The broadcast then transitioned into the closing credits. NBC did not include a separate farewell segment or speech during the goodnights.

The episode also featured appearances from regular cast members Colin Jost and Michael Che in earlier segments.

Yang’s exit followed his tenure as one of the show’s featured performers and writers. His final episode included collaboration with Ariana Grande, who has hosted the show multiple times, and Cher, appearing in a non-musical acting role.

The network has not commented on whether Yang will return for future guest appearances.



