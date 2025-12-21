Cher accused of lip-syncing during Saturday Night Live performance after 38-year return

Cher (Image via Getty)

Cher returned to the Saturday Night Live stage for the first time in 38 years this weekend, but the milestone appearance quickly sparked debate online after viewers accused the music icon of lip-syncing her performance.

The accusations surfaced moments after Cher began singing her 2023 holiday single, “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” during the live broadcast.

Cher, 79, last served as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in 1987, though she has made cameo appearances on the show in the decades since. She came back during the season’s last show, led by Ariana Grande, meant to feel like a big win.

Yet people quickly focused on her voice - thin, sharp, shaped more by machines than breath. Some said it sounded far from live, wrapped in layers that dulled its edge. The moment stood out, though not for reasons anyone planned.

The online conversation escalated throughout the night, with some fans framing the moment as evidence of lip-syncing, while others defended Cher’s decision given the technical demands of live television and her age.

Saturday Night Live performance reignites lip-sync debate







The reaction to Cher’s performance revived a recurring discussion surrounding Saturday Night Live and live vocals.

While the show has long promoted itself as a live broadcast, musical guests have historically used backing tracks, vocal processing, or partial pre-recording depending on production needs.

Neither NBC nor Saturday Night Live commented on whether Cher’s performance was fully live.

Cher’s appearance came amid a high-profile episode that also featured outgoing cast member Bowen Yang, who announced earlier this week that he was leaving Saturday Night Live after seven seasons.

Yang shared a reflective Instagram post thanking the show, the cast, and creator Lorne Michaels, adding,



“The show doesn’t go on because it’s ready, but s***, I hope I am.”



The combination of Yang’s farewell, Ariana Grande’s hosting duties, and Cher’s return positioned the episode as one of the most anticipated of the year. The musical segment, however, became its most scrutinized moment.

Cher has not addressed the lip-sync accusations directly. In past interviews, she has spoken openly about the realities of live performance and vocal preservation, particularly later in her career.

Showing up on Saturday Night Live came after a string of press moments where age, stage demands, and being watched closely took center stage - but that particular moment stayed unmentioned.

The song performed, “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” was released in 2023 as part of Cher’s holiday music output and features pronounced electronic effects in its recorded version.

Some fans suggested that the live performance mirrored the studio sound rather than indicating lip-syncing outright, noting that the vocal tone aligned closely with the track’s original production.

Still, the reaction underscored the heightened expectations placed on live performances on Saturday Night Live.

Musical guests on the show have faced criticism for technical mishaps, backing tracks, and vocal processing throughout its five-decade run.

Cher’s appearance joins a long list of performances that sparked debate rather than consensus.

The debate brought attention to how Cher stands apart in popular culture. Over 60 years into her journey, she continues to command presence - sparking conversations that ripple through age groups instantly.

Some viewers framed the moment as less about technical authenticity and more about endurance. “She’s an icon and an American treasure,” one fan wrote, echoing a sentiment repeated across platforms.

Stay tuned for more updates.