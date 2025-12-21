Culinary Class Wars Season 1 winner Kwon Seong-jun reacts to Son Jong-won in Season 2

Chef Kwon Seong-jun from Culinary Class Wars season 1 (Image Via Instagram/@napolimatfia)

Culinary Class Wars season 2 is making headlines. Now its past winner has something to say about the latest season.

The cooking reality show made its appearance on Netflix in 2024. The show concept was unique, where 100 trained chefs competed with each other. These 100 chefs were divided into two categories, White Spoons and Black Spoons.

White Spoons were elite and experienced chefs who competed on the show with their real names.

Black Spoons, on the other hand, were newcomers who competed in the competition with a pseudonym.

In the first season of Culinary Class Wars, Kwon Seong-jun won the show.

He was one of the “black spoons” and participated under the pseudonym Napoli Matfia.

He recently appeared on Anh Sung-jae’s YouTube channel with fellow contestant from the first season, Yoon Nam-no, or Cooking Maniac.

Both chefs reacted to the latest season and shared their opinions with Ahn Sung-jae.

Kwon Seong-jun was fascinated by Son Jung-won but also expressed his jealousy.

Yoon Nam-no remarked that Son Jung-won is someone “who’s just crazy about cooking.” He also said that his food is “so beautiful.”

Kwon Seong-jun stated, as reported by Chosun Biz:

“To be honest, I hoped he would not appear because he's doing so well. I hope he does even better. I'm already jealous.”

Culinary Class Wars 2: Kwong Seong-jun and Yoon Nam-no reviewed the first episode

The two former contestants reviewed the show with Chef Anh Sung-jae.

They frequently compared the grandeur of the second season with the first one.

When asked about their expectation from the second season, Kwong Seong-jun remarked:

“I waited for the show to come out for a really long time. Honestly, I am really excited. On the other hand, we are making a living thanks to season 1 of Culinary Class Wars anyway. So, I hope our characters do not overlap.”

Further in their review, they talked about the two white spoons that have to get judges' approval to survive.

Kwong Seong-jun also remarked that they all are really good at explaining their intentions.

They also noted that the contestants have come better prepared because of the first season.

In the video, Kwong Seong-ju and Yoon Nam-no also talked about moments that were scary to them as contestants.

They could also relate to the contestants' state of mind during the show.

They also made fun of Chef Anh Sung-jae and his interaction with the contestants.

While watching the episode, the former contestants talked about how the scenes are “bringing back memories” from season 1.

Kwong Seong-jun at the end asked viewers to watch season 1 once again and not to “forget” them.

Kwong Seong-jun on Culinary Class Wars season 1

Kwong Seong-jun went against Edward Lee in the final of the Culinary Class Wars season 1.

They both had to make a dish of their choice within 80 minutes.

Edward Lee made a Tteokbokki dish with a gochujang caramel with makgeolli.

Napoli Mafia, aka Seong-jun, made Piedmontese-style pistachio-crusted lamb rack with wine sauce and ravioli.

He stated that the dish represented him and his entire being.

Kwong Seong-jun was the winner of the show and won 300 million won prize.

His moniker on the show also attracted a lot of attention.

The name Napoli Matfia was an homage to his love for Italian food.

The word Matfia was made out of two words, "Mafia" and "Mat."

Mat is referred to as "taste" in the Korean language, as stated by Preview.

