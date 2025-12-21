How rich is Baddies USA star Natalie Nunn? Net worth and more explored

Natalie Nunn Image via Getty

Baddies USA star Natalie Nunn is a prominent television personality who has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Natalie Nunn rose to fame after being cast on the fourth season of Oxygen's "Bad Girls Club." As the show used to revolve around several confrontations between seven "quarrelsome women, known as 'bad girls," these women were living together for three months in a mansion.

Nunn was later removed from the show in the 11th episode after she got involved in an altercation with fellow castmates Lexie Woltz, Amber McWha, and Kendra James during a trip to Santa Barbara.

Natalie Nunn’s one-of-a-kind, bold personality garnered huge attention from viewers, and she ultimately became a phenomenon on the show. Her gradual prominence helped her bag several spin-offs and other related series like Bad Girls All-Star Battle, Bridezillas, and Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too.

Baddies USA alum Natalie Nunn’s career over the years

Natalie Nunn participated in Celebrity Big Brother UK, but became the first contestant to be evicted. Despite that early exit, she went on to become the prime figure in the Zeus Network's popular series "Baddies," which strengthened her presence in the world of reality television.

The television personality later launched the "Bad Boys" series on Zeus Network in 2022, where she served both as a creator and an executive producer. The show aired for two seasons, namely "Bad Boys Los Angeles" and "Bad Boys Texas." Nunn later appeared on the Lifetime reality series The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition, alongside her mother.

Nunn had ventured into areas other than television as she launched her own skincare and beauty line and even authored two books, "Turn Down For What" and "Straight Like That." Nunn’s other entrepreneurial ventures include a boutique clothing store in the East Bay Area named Celebrity Bound. It is an online storefront that sells "Baddie-branded gear, including apparel and beauty products, linked to her Zeus Network franchise."

What do we know about Natalie Nunn's personal life?

She tied the knot with former Arena Football League player Jacob Payne in 2012, and the pair welcomed their daughter, Journey Ruth Payne, in 2017. However, Natalie Nunn made headlines after her name came up in a love triangle involving Dan Osborne.

While talking about her image in mainstream media, Natalie Nunn said in an interview on JaGurl TV,

“I think there’s this whole perception that the man is the one who provides. The man is the one who really runs the household. And not to take from my king, he definitely runs this household. But he allows me to run my own online business. He allows me to continue to work in the television world. He allows me to still really provide as well in our house.” “I just think now that I’m older; like to be a boss, to have businesses, to be a mom, and to be able to juggle Hollywood and home is really what defines being a baddie now.”

