Daisy makes a surprise appearance in the latest episode of Baddies USA

(L-R) Rollie Pollie, DJ Sky, Cat Washington, RaZor, Chrisean Rock, Natalie Nunn, Scotty, Biggie and Loren Lo London (Image via Getty)



Baddies USA episode four aired on December 14, 2025, and featured a surprise appearance by Daisy that led to an immediate shift in the episode’s direction. The episode continued to follow ongoing disputes among the cast while introducing an unexpected moment that quickly became central to the recap.

Natalie announced Daisy’s arrival during a group gathering, explaining that the appearance had been approved ahead of time. Shortly after Daisy entered, she became involved in a physical altercation with Rolley.

Security stepped in as cast members reacted to the situation. Daisy was later escorted out, and the episode moved on without her remaining with the group.

Alongside the surprise appearance, episode four included continued tension involving Summer, Tiki, and other cast members. Several conversations focused on unresolved accusations, loyalty concerns, and expectations for apologies. These discussions were held both in group settings and private sit-downs.

The episode also documented the cast traveling to a rehearsal space, where preparations for a performance took place. Natalie distributed chains to cast members during the rehearsal segment. Despite the shift toward scheduled activities, disagreements continued to surface.

Episode four centered on unexpected arrivals, unresolved conflict, and preparation for upcoming events.

Daisy’s arrival and the confrontation with Rolley in Baddies USA

Daisy was introduced during episode four of Baddies USA as a surprise guest. Natalie explained the decision to bring her in and addressed the group before Daisy entered. Upon arrival, Daisy and Rolley engaged in a physical confrontation within a short period of time.

Security intervened as other cast members reacted. The situation escalated briefly before being broken up. During the aftermath, cast members debated what had taken place and whether others became involved.

Summer was heard saying, “Anna jumped in,” while others disputed that account.

Natalie later addressed the incident and commented on the outcome of the fight. Her remarks became part of the episode’s broader discussion, as cast members shared different perspectives during confessionals and group conversations. Daisy did not remain with the cast after the altercation and was escorted away shortly afterward.

Rolley continued to address the situation later in the episode during conversations with other cast members. The confrontation remained a topic of discussion even after the group moved on to other activities.

Daisy’s appearance was limited to this segment, but the impact of the confrontation continued to shape interactions for the rest of the episode.

Episode 4 of Baddies USA continues with unresolved conflicts and rehearsal plans

After Daisy’s departure, episode four returned to ongoing issues among the cast. Tiki participated in a sit-down conversation where she explained what she wanted in order to move forward. During the discussion, she stated, “I just need an apology,” referencing past accusations that she denied.

Summer remained involved in multiple exchanges throughout the episode. In one moment following an earlier altercation, she said, “I don’t need ice,” after being advised to address an injury. These exchanges led to continued tension with other cast members.

Later, the group traveled to a rehearsal space as part of the episode’s scheduled activities. Natalie announced that chains would be distributed to cast members who had not yet received them. The distribution took place as the cast gathered and prepared for rehearsal.

During this segment, additional verbal disagreements occurred, including an exchange involving Summer and Persuasion. Security remained present as rehearsals continued.

The episode concluded with the cast still divided, with personal conflicts continuing alongside preparations for future performances.



____________________________________________________



Stay tuned for more updates.