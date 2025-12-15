Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn called out by Savannah Chrisley following Erika Kirk comments

Savannah Chrisley (Image via Getty)

Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn is now facing backlash from The Chrisleys: Back to Reality star Savannah Chrisley for her recent remarks about the late Charlie Kirk’s wife, Erika Kirk.

On Wednesday, December 11, 2025, Savannah took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to call out Christine for her opinion on Erika’s involvement with her children.

It all happened the day before, when Christine looked down on Erika for spending her time promoting her late husband’s book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, rather than being with her children – a 3-year-old daughter and a 1-year-old son.

Her X post directed at Erika reads:

“Erika Kirk be everywhere but with her kids.”

While the comment drew a mixed reaction from netizens, it did not sit well with Savannah, who immediately clapped back at the Selling Sunset star for taking a “cheap shot” at another woman without understanding the purpose of Erika’s work.

According to Savannah, Erika’s work after her husband’s passing has been with their children in mind, adding that it was her attempt at creating a stable environment for her children.

Erika Kirk lost her husband, conservative speaker, Charlie Kirk, on September 10, 2025, when he was assassinated at Utah Valley University.

“I know you’re better than this” – The Chrisleys: Back to Reality star Savannah claps back at Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn for coming at Erika Kirk

After Christine’s X post garnered significant views since its appearance, Savannah shared an X post of her own to criticize the Selling Sunset star’s comment.

She started by writing:

“Wow… this is really disappointing to see from you. I know you’re better than this.”

Savannah then spoke in defence of Erika, saying she was not “everywhere but with her kids” for fun. She believed Erika’s work was a testament to the fact that she was everywhere “fighting” for her children.

According to Savannah, Erika’s work and her efforts were commendable because she remained active in continuing her husband’s legacy and in raising her two kids, while “surviving a grief most people would crumble under.”

As a result, to her, Christine’s remark was baseless because she considered Erika’s work as a form of “resilience.”

“Showing up, advocating, building, working… that’s called resilience, not absence,” Savannah wrote.

She continued looking down at the Selling Sunset star for her comment, saying it was inappropriate to take a “cheap shot” at a woman who had recently lost her partner.

Savannah further defended Erika, noting that she had been “doing everything” so she could “create stability for her children.”

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality cast member then praised Erika for being “one of the strongest, most intentional mothers” she had ever come across.

She concluded her message for Christine by stating that Erika was worthy of “compassion,” not hateful remarks, especially from people who “see a post but not her pain.”

Erika Kirk’s response to speculation about her late husband’s death

On December 8, 2025, FOX News started ‘Erika Kirk Week,’ which showed Erika, the chairwoman of Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA organization, promoting her husband’s book and debunking theories and speculation surrounding his assassination.

In an appearance on Outnumbered, she said:

“Call me what you want. Go down that rabbit hole, whatever. But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love… No.”

While Charlie’s death garnered mixed reactions from netizens and celebrities alike, Savannah has remained supportive of Erika throughout.

She even compared Erika’s eulogy at Charlie’s funeral to a “Jackie Kennedy moment.”

Stay tuned for more updates.