"I wanted to choke him out": Married to Medicine's Simone on her son's financial demands following a $60k credit card spending

Simone with her husband, Cecil (Image via Getty)

Married to Medicine star Dr. Simone Whitmore has broken her silence on her heated confrontation with her son, Michael, over financial responsibilities.

In a statement to The Daily Dish, published on December 14, 2025, Whitmore looked back on the argument, where her son said that he expected her to fund his law school’s tuition, and said:



“That was a really painful moment to watch back. I knew that he was spoiled, he was entitled, but seeing how entitled he really is, I wanted to choke him out.”



In the December 14 episode of Married to Medicine, Simone clashed with her youngest son, Michael, after he stated that he wanted her to pay for his law school.

Simone, however, was strictly against the idea, as she hoped Michael would take care of his own tuition fees, especially now that he had earned his college degree.

She wanted to enjoy being freed of the financial responsibility, while expecting Michael to learn the value of money as he navigated his own expenses.

But Michael wanted Simone, who made “pretty good money,” to foot his bills. The Married to Medicine star refused to budge, especially after finding out that Michael had spent over $60,000 on a credit card.

Married to Medicine star Simone came to an agreement with her son over the distribution of financial responsibilities







In one segment of the Married to Medicine episode, Simone told the cameras that with her sons graduating, she was excited about moving forward financially.

When she got together with her family for a meal, she called out her son Michael for spending over $60k by himself on his credit card.

When Michael expressed his disappointment over being called out, Simone explained that she needed to address it so he would have a “clear understanding” about the value of money and the value of “just swiping a moth********* credit card.”

She then asked him if he had any plans on how he would finance his higher education and his law school tuition, to which he replied:



“I do have a mother who makes pretty good money.”



The response shocked Simone, who clearly refused to carry that burden. According to her, she was only responsible for looking after the basic necessities.

To justify her point of view, Simone told her son that she got her doctorate through scholarships and loans, hoping he would understand the value of her struggle.

Michael, however, argued that she had to choose such avenues only because her mother was unable to fund her education, adding that his situation was not the same as hers.

He went so far as to point at “all the rich white kids” whose parents paid for everything and helped them become “millionaires” after college.

However, Simone refused to budge, as she did not want to follow a similar plan with her son.

When Cecil defended Michael, Simone fired back, asking everyone if they cared about how hard she worked every day to make a living rather than planning her retirement.



“It’s always three against one,” she said.



The argument turned heated with Simone criticizing her husband’s opinion, saying she was “done.”

Later, in the statement to The Daily Dish, Simone revealed that she and her son were able to come to an agreement regarding the whole situation.



“We came to an agreement. He’s going to law school in the fall of 2026, and the agreement we have is that he will take loans for tuition, and I will support him, provided he cuts back on his fabulous, luxurious lifestyle. So, no more spending $60K on a credit card,” she said.



Married to Medicine airs every Sunday only on Bravo.

Stay tuned for more updates.