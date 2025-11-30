Mimi and Steve Sanders host their first full-time event on Married to Medicine

Mirica Sanders aka Mimi Sanders (Image via Getty)

Married to Medicine season 12 premiered on November 30, 2025, and the episode marked a new chapter for Mimi and Steve Sanders as they stepped into full-time roles on the show.

Their first major moment came with the Sanders Polo Classic, an event designed to introduce their presence in the group and bring the cast together at the start of the season. The premiere followed the cast as they navigated ongoing issues, new dynamics and changes within the circle following the events of season 11.

Quad returned with renewed focus, while Simone and Jackie navigated online comments and headlines. The group prepared to reconnect at the Sanders event.

Dr. Heavenly’s absence created questions among the cast, while new cast members, such as Angel Love Davis and Brandi Milton, were introduced to viewers. The episode blended returning faces with new ones, setting up storylines around friendships, conflicts and shifting alliances.

The Sanders Polo Classic served as the main setting for these early interactions, allowing Mimi and Steve to host the group for the first time. The episode highlighted conversations about past disagreements and signaled an effort from some cast members to reset and move forward as the new season began.

The Sanders Polo Classic sets the tone in season 12 of Married to Medicine

The Sanders Polo Classic brought the full cast together for Mimi and Steve’s first event as full-time members on Married to Medicine. The invitation and the theme led the group to expect a traditional polo experience, but the setting featured no horses or stables.

Dr Contessa commented in her interview, saying, “This is not a polo event,” while adding, “There are no stables close to here.” The group still attended in full, except for Dr. Heavenly, whose absence became a topic of discussion.

Toya shared her view in her confessional, saying, “That would be the only reason, because she hasn’t missed a group function in over 12 years,” referring to news involving Heavenly’s son at the time of filming.

New cast member of Married to Medicine, Brandi Milton, arrived and immediately interacted with the group, while Jackie asked her about her thyroid during their introduction. Angel Love Davis also entered the circle as Quad’s long-time friend.

The setting of the Polo Classic created an opportunity for conversations that needed to take place after last season. The event became a platform where women confronted lingering topics from social media, interviews and articles. The group used the gathering to explain, question, or clarify recent comments made in public spaces.

Quad and Simone address their ongoing tension in Married to Medicine

Quad and Simone met at the Sanders Polo Classic for the first time since the season 11 reunion, where they had ended on difficult terms. Both had already entered the event upset about statements made outside the show.

Quad discussed Simone’s interview on Lateasha’s YouTube channel, where she believed Simone made negative comments about her finances. Simone had her own concerns, saying she was bothered by an article in which Quad stated that Simone would do well on The Traitors.

Simone said she was affected by the reunion, explaining, “I was in bed for two days.” Quad responded by bringing up the YouTube comments again, and their exchange quickly became tense.

Toya stepped between them and asked, “Can you guys fix this?” This question paused the argument and led Simone to reflect on what she needed. She said, “I think we need time, and we need the space,” expressing that moving forward would require distance and patience.

Their conversation at the event did not fully resolve their issues, but it did show that they acknowledged the situation had been difficult. The premiere set up their relationship as an ongoing storyline, with space for progress as the season continues and the group adjusts to new dynamics.



_______________________________________________________



Stay tuned for more updates.