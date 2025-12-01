Are the Totino's chocolate chip cookie rolls real? Viral video debunked

Totino's chocolate chip cookie rolls (Photo: Facebook/@ The Junk Food Playground)

Totino's chocolate chip cookie rolls are going viral on Facebook. The page, Junk Food Playground, uploaded a video on November 30, in which they were pulling out a packet of cookie rolls from a supermarket shelf. The item was priced at $4.99.

As they broke one cookie roll, melted chocolate chips were visible inside. The video went massively viral on the platform, garnering nearly 4 million views, around 17,000 likes, and over 8,000 shares.

The Totino's chocolate chip cookie rolls are fake. The Facebook page clearly mentions in its bio that all food-related videos it uploads are AI-generated.

While some users believed the video was real, others quickly called out the page for posting AI-generated content. Some netizens wished the company would be inspired to launch similar products.

"Shit if this wasn't AI I'd buy 100 bags of these, Why AI gotta play with my emotions?" one netizen wrote.

"Ngl tho, when ai comes up with some of this stuff, maybe it'll give these companies ideas to add new flavors... Totinos I would buy like 100s of these! These in an air fryer tho.... OH MY GOSH PERFECTION!" another user noted.

"Ya know.... AI might be coming up with the things they need to try next," another Facebook user wrote.

More details on the frozen food company Totino's

The company is well-known for its frozen pizza items, such as pizza rolls, party pizza, breakfast snack bites, the ultimate pizza, and even cup ramen.

According to the brand's about page, the founders, Rose and Jim Totino, started a small pizzeria in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in 1951.

They ran the restaurant successfully. Then, in 1962, they decided to get into the frozen food business. They invented the pizza rolls and became a household name in the US.

According to Tasting Table's October 2022 report, the company sold $10 million in products in 1970. In the next four years, their frozen pizza sold items worth $50 million.

The Totino family sold the company to Pillsbury Company for $22 million in 1975.

In other news, Totino's launched its ramen in March 2025 amid increasing demand for viral Korean instant noodles.

As of now, only two flavors are released: Buffalo-style chicken pizza ramen and cheese pizza ramen. The single pack costs $1.88.

Meanwhile, in September, the brand launched its "Nothing Else Adds Up" campaign, featuring actor and comedian Sam Richardson.

The series of short ads showcased Totino's popular deal: ten pizza rolls for $1.

Speaking of the ads, Totino's senior brand manager, Brianna Menning, told Little Black Book that the company continues to sell the popular pizza rolls at an affordable price.

She also thanked Richardson for his contribution.

"At 10 Pizza Rolls for about a $1, Totino's continues to be one of the most affordable, and fun ways to eat pizza. Sam was instrumental in helping us deliver this message last year, and he continues to reach our audience with the type of absurd humor fans expect from Totino's, even when nothing else is adding up," she stated.

For this national campaign, the company teamed up with the advertising agency Dentsu Creative. The duo Mark Potoka and Matt Starr Spicer, known as MAMA, directed the ads.

Stay tuned for more updates on the frozen food brand and its new launches.