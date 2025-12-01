"That baby’s mine, right?": 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Matt suspects Matilda is Jasmine’s ex-boyfriend Dane’s daughter

Jasmine, Matt, and Matilda (Image via Instagram/@jasminepanama)

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 aired Part 4 of the Tell All on November 30, 2025, which saw Jasmine and Matt hit a rough patch in their relationship, as Matt began questioning if he was the father of their daughter, Matilda.

In the closing segment of the episode, Matt was shown asking Jasmine:



“What are we going to do about the kid? That baby’s mine, right?”



Matt suspected Jasmine’s relationship with her ex-partner, Dane, based on her solo trips to New York, where he also allegedly lived, saying that there was a possibility the child was Dane’s.

Jasmine was caught off guard by Matt’s suspicion and struggled to understand how he came to that conclusion. Regardless, she seemed uninterested in continuing the conversation, unsure if she could convince Matt otherwise.

The conversation came to a head after Matt’s male co-stars asked him if he knew that Matilda was his daughter. They insisted that he conduct a paternity test to get some closure.

It was during this conversation that Dane’s name popped up, highlighting Jasmine’s past connection with him.

Dane was Jasmine’s ex-boyfriend, someone who lived in the same building as her in Panama and whom she dated for a short period of time before Gino. While speaking about him in her debut season, she said that although Dane was sweet and handsome, she did not want to continue with him because she sought “fire” in her relationship.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Jovi suggests Matt get a paternity test to find out if Matilda was his daughter







Jasmine and Matt had already been having a difficult time, with Matt admitting that he was seeing another woman, Elizabeth, during the first couple of weeks of their relationship.

However, matters escalated when Matilda’s origins came into question.

While speaking about the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cameras, Jovi said:



“Here’s my question. Is this really Matt’s kid? We don’t know. I think Matt is very naive to just take Jasmine for her words. My advice to Matt would’ve been to get a paternity test as soon as the child was born, before I start raising a child and playing dad and all that stuff.”



When he asked Matt whether Jasmine could be trusted completely, he answered in the negative, noting that Jasmine often traveled to New York without him.

Upon hearing how Matt suspected Jasmine’s fidelity, Andrei insisted that he “put a paternity test in the f**king game.”

Guillermo then brought up Dane, Jasmine’s Australian ex-boyfriend, which only heightened Matt’s suspicion.

He recalled that once Jasmine mentioned the “new girl” that Dane was dating, which made him wonder how she knew about Dane’s personal life.



“You know what, sometimes, she did act funny and stuff. She was going to New York and stuff by herself sometimes. I know at one point, and I’m not making this s**t up, that Dane was living in New York,” Matt said to the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? cameras.



That said, he added that if Matilda turned out to be Dane’s, he would be relieved, as he would then be able to leave Jasmine, the “demon” he did not want to be chained to.

In the episode’s closing segment, Matt expressed his concern to Jasmine, who was shocked to hear it.

Frustrated, Jasmine said the baby was Gino’s, but Matt suspected she was Dane's, noting that she was blonde like him.



“What are you talking about, Matt?” she asked.



Soon after, Matt became emotional, worried about looking “stupid” if Matilda turned out to be Dane’s. Even if she were his own child, Matt feared he was going to get “dragged through some bull****” forever because of his relationship with Jasmine.

With that, the season ended with Jasmine and Matt contemplating the future of their relationship.

Stay tuned for more updates.