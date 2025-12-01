"I'm not gonna facilitate for you": Sister Wives star Janelle discusses with daughter, Madison, about Kody reaching out

Janelle Brown of Sister Wives (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sister Wives season 20's latest episode premiered on Sunday, November 30, 2025, on TLC, providing another update on Kody Brown's efforts to mend his relationship with his children.

His estranged daughter with ex-wife Janelle, Madison Brush, says she is open to reconciliation. If Kody wants to enter their lives, then he will have to show consistency in the pattern of his behaviour.

The discussion in Sister Wives started when Janelle addressed Kody, who wants to come and meet Madison. They were confused whether Kody wants something, maybe wants to extend his olive branch or simply wants to improve his relationship with Madison.

Janelle thinks that if he wants to do that, she won't help him with any of it. She added:

"I suspect it has something to do with the family and the kids, but I'm like, you don't need me. We're not friends. I'm not gonna facilitate for you."

Here's what Janelle and Madison talked about in Sister Wives' latest episode

In the latest episode of Sister Wives season 20, Janelle opens up to her daughter, Madison, who is a mother of four children with husband Caleb Brush, about an unexpected message from Kody. She said:

"So now that this property is done, your dad reached out to me. He’s like, I want to come out to Raleigh and go to dinner with you. And I’m like, why?"

According to Janelle, he claimed he “just wanted to extend the olive branch,” but she is still unsure about the reason for Kody suddenly reaching out, adding that at least the call came after the long property process was finished:

"Like, it was so strange, and I'm glad it came after the property deal. I'm glad that's all done."

Madison tries to make sense of Kody’s intentions, asking,

"Do you think he wants something, or do you think he wants to extend the olive branch?"

The 30-year-old suggests that something emotional is there, telling her mom that, since he is no longer in her life, he wants to re-enter. While Janelle wonders if it’s related to the broader family issues, admitting that the family dynamic has room for healing:

"There is a lot in the family that could be better. The family unit. Like, I mean, families can be apart, but still have cohesion. Like, parents can split. It would be a lot for Cody to sort of make amends, but I don't know."

Madison then states her stance on the matter, telling her 56-year-old mom that, although forgiveness, disclosure and reconciliation are possible from her side. She added:

"But if he ever wanted to be let back into our lives, there would need to be a pattern of consistency."

Janelle explains that she and Kody had recently interacted more than usual because of the property and even admits she kept things going, saying:

"I was proactively trying to keep it managed, keep it moving along.”

Surprisingly, Kody also made emotional check-ins, calling on the anniversary of Garrison’s death in March, which was also his birthday.

“I actually thought about calling him, but I'm like, is that weird?” she tells Madison, before adding, “It was all fine.”

Madison wonders again if Kody actually wants peace and reconciliation, or maybe he does just want to extend an olive branch. Then she teases her mom, joking,

“So he can walk you down the aisle on your next wedding.” Janelle immediately shuts that down with a laugh: “Yeah, no.”

Lastly, Janelle admits in the Sister Wives' latest episode, in a confessional, that she is not eager to see him personally, specifically Robin, but she still admits she might show up for the dinner meeting.

Stay tuned for more updates.