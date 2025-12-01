“I can play that game too”: 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum Elizabeth opens up about her conflicts with Andrei

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? (Image via TLC)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell-All host Shaun Robinson asked Andrei and Elizabeth about the whole ultimatum situation. As Andrei opened up about it, other couples weighed in and said that Elizabeth can have her own opinion. As the couple was asked about their differing views on moving to Moldova, fellow cast member Guillermo took Elizabeth's side, pointing out that Andrei should address the issues.

However, Andrei was quick to respond, pointing out Guillermo's own strained relationship with his partner. When Robinson asked Elizabeth about how she felt about the ultimatum, she said,

“If you wanna play that game, I can play that game too.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum Elizabeth opens up about Andrei’s ultimatum

When Tell-All host Shaun Robinson asked Andrei about bragging over giving Elizabeth an ultimatum, Elizabeth responded by opening up about the situation. She said,

“I just think it’s a little disrespectful towards me. But it any way, it would be the other way around. At this point, if you wanna go, go, I am not going. So, that’s your ultimatum. I feel like I don’t know him."

However, Andrei was not quite pleased with Elizabeth's response. He said,

“In this relationship, I am wearing the pants. If you haven’t noticed. I am not gonna bend over. It hurts when she doesn’t listen. She’s very opinionated, as you can see. I just wanna f****** move.”

Loren’s friend Noga opens up about her fallout with Andrei

As Noga makes an appearance at the Tell-All episode, she is asked about the big fight that happened between her and Andrei, and where she stands with him now. Noga said,

“I have nothing against Elizabeth. I stand by everything I said. But I have a lot of shame for how I behaved that night like raising my voice at my best friend’s house. He would just attack anything that she would say. It was like he was twisting her words instead of putting a point across.”

When Shaun Robinson asked other couples about the fight and what is their take on it, Kara pointed out how Andrei talks down to people. Elizabeth walks out of the room and says,

“I think I am having an anxiety attack. My hands were tensing up and I was tingly and I just needed to remove myself. Andrei is very in your face very passionate, it’s a lot but he is still very loving. No woman wants to see their husband disrespected.”

Stay tuned for more updates.