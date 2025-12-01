"We are looking for new faces" – Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer outlines the purpose behind merging multiple Baddies groups for future casting direction

CEO of Zeus Network Lemuel Plummer attends Zeus Network "BADDIES USA" & "CHEST OUT" premiere (Image via Getty)

In the latest episode of Baddies USA: Chapter 1, episode 2, Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer addressed the cast regarding the purpose of merging multiple Baddies groups for the season’s casting direction.

"We are looking for new faces alongside Nat," Plummer said.

He explained that part of aggregating different groups involves identifying emerging leaders among the original cast members and newcomers.

He noted that some returning cast members, such as Natalie Nunn, may appear less frequently this season.

The goal, according to Plummer, is to allow both OGs and new participants to demonstrate leadership qualities while the season progresses.

Zeus CEO Lemuel Plummer outlines the purpose of merging the Baddies groups for the new casting direction

Casting objectives and leadership opportunities

Plummer emphasized that the season’s structure is designed to identify new leaders and showcase emerging talent. He further explained,

"Part of this season and the unique thing as far as why we wanted to kind of bring the multiple worlds together is because we are looking for leaders."

He added that there are a lot of the OGs who have been here and a lot of the new Gs who are here, providing a platform for various "faces" that fans want to see.

Plummer noted that aggregating cast members allows the production to see what happens and to observe what unfolds in the future while filming Baddies USA.

In a confessional, Biggie reflected on the potential for leadership within the group, stating that there are a couple of participants who can step up, meaning maybe two, indicating who could take on leadership roles this season.

The cast illustrated the intended goal of merging OGs and newcomers to create opportunities for both to demonstrate leadership qualities and influence the season’s direction.

Announcements and emotional disclosures

The episode included several personal announcements affecting the cast dynamics. Scotlynd Ryan, during a floor address, revealed her pregnancy and identified Lemuel as the father, stating,

"So I am pregnant."

Her announcement elicited reactions from multiple cast members. Tinkaabellaaa referred to Scotty as "sneaky" while congratulating her.

Big Lex noted in the confessional that she and Scotty never fully reconciled and stated that she was happy for Scotty but that the news did not affect her.

These disclosures align with Plummer’s objective of creating space for new faces to assume leadership and maintain continuity within the group.

Scotlynd Ryan’s pregnancy announcement produced reactions from other cast members. Tavii Babii highlighted the word "baby" when referencing Scotty.

Several cast members responded with applause or acknowledgment of the announcement, reflecting the recording of the event during filming.

Scotlynd added in her confessional,

"They're crying. I'm crying. This is very much heartwarming."

Episode events: Opening, conflicts and relocations

The episode began with Natalie Nunn hyping up the all-stars season as a lead figure, welcoming returning cast members and newcomers, including Kold Killa and Tesehki.

Nunn clashed with Tanisha, referencing past casting issues. Multiple fights and confrontations occurred throughout the episode.

Kold Killa and Tesehki engaged in a heated argument, while Smiley’s altercation with Summer None Other resulted in her being removed from the scene in an ambulance.

Sukihana and Summer None Other addressed online conflicts, and Fania and Tavii Babii confronted Nunn about a previous reunion incident, resulting in a physical confrontation.

Additional tensions involved Damerlin "Biggie" Baez, Tesehki and Big Lex, reflecting ongoing disputes from auditions and past interactions.

