“An explosive setup to what continues to happen” - Jamie Campbell Bower and the creators hint at what’s next in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour from "Stranger Things" Season 5 (Image Via Getty)

The final season of Stranger Things has entered its last stretch, and Volume 2 is now one of the most-awaited releases on Netflix.

The first four episodes of Season 5 introduced major twists, emotional moments and a frightening new plan from Vecna.

Fans will not have to wait long for the next part.

Stranger Things 5 Volume 2 releases on December 25, bringing three new episodes that will lead into the series finale on New Year’s Eve, which will also play in select theaters.

In an interview with Deadline, Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna, discussed how fans should approach Volume 2. He said:

“They should feel like what they’re doing is holding onto their chairs going, ‘No, no, no,’ that’s how I want them to feel, particularly with what I’m up to. I think Volume 1 is, it’s funny, because it’s like, I want to call it a setup, but it is an explosive setup to what continues to happen in Volume 2 and subsequently [the finale].”

This follows the Volume 1 reveal that Vecna has shifted his focus from teens to younger kids, echoing the early days of the show and Will Byers’ first disappearance in 1983.

Holly Wheeler plays a key part this season, uncovering pieces of Vecna’s human side, Henry, which adds new questions about why he chooses his victims.

The Duffer Brothers say the next episodes will delve deeper into questions that have been part of the show since Season 1: why Will was taken, what the Upside Down really is, and why time in that world is frozen on November 6, 1983.

Volume 2 will also explore Will’s new powers, which were confirmed in the final moments of Episode 4.

Noah Schnapp says Will’s abilities are not like Eleven’s and even reminded him of the bond between Harry Potter and Voldemort.

With Vecna rising again and Max trapped in his mind, Volume 2 sets up a final battle that brings every storyline full circle.

What to expect in Stranger Things 5 Volume 2

Volume 2 will focus on long-awaited answers.

Matt Duffer confirmed that these next episodes will finally explain the Upside Down.

Fans will learn its origin, how it connects to Dimension X and why Will’s kidnapping was the starting point for everything.

Holly Wheeler’s scenes will help reveal these links, as her story mirrors Will’s early journey in Season 1.

The Duffers say they planned this reveal for ten years, and now it is time to close the loop.

Will’s powers will grow in Volume 2

Schnapp shared that filming his scenes was tricky because he shot them out of order, but he said the Duffers guided him on how Will’s abilities should look and feel.

Millie Bobby Brown also said Will and Eleven’s powers are very different, and that becomes more important as Vecna targets both Holly and Max.

Jamie Campbell Bower teased a turning point between Max and Vecna.

Max is still alive in his mindscape, and she is blocking his plans, which makes him furious and sets up a major clash.

Dr. Kay, played by Linda Hamilton, will also be a big part of Volume 2.

She has no idea who Henry really is and believes Eleven is the threat.

Ross Duffer says this makes her more dangerous because she is not interested in answers; she only wants control.

Her scenes tie into the return of Kali, who came back in a major moment at the end of Volume 1.

Kali’s powers and her connection to Eleven will become increasingly important as the military becomes more involved.

Music will return as a key part of the story, but not in the same way as it was in Season 4.

The finale has a powerful music moment, according to Matt Duffer.

Stars Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink say they are happy with how their stories end.

Director Shawn Levy called the finale one of the best he has ever seen.

Why Volume 2 sets up the final ending

The next episodes bring all major storylines together: Will’s link to Vecna, Eleven’s struggle with power, Holly’s role in the mystery, and Max’s return to the fight.

The Duffers say Volume 2 is where everything “comes full circle,” leading to an emotional final chapter on New Year’s Eve.

Stay tuned for more updates.