“Dent it all issues” – Baddies USA star Rolliee addresses her strained relationship with Tanisha after online remarks escalated their misunderstanding

Rollie attends Baddies Caribbean Premiere at AMC Century City 15 (Image via Getty)

In the latest episode of Baddies USA: Chapter 1, Rolliee sought to address tensions with fellow cast member Tanisha following online exchanges that led to misunderstandings.

Rolliee approached Tanisha directly and stated in a confessional:

"You know, I just want to dent it all issues."

The conversation aimed to clarify statements that had been made about each other online.

Rolliee expressed a desire to resolve the conflict by speaking openly with Tanisha and understanding the context of their disagreements, particularly those involving comments about Rolliee's family and past interactions online.

Rolliee addresses online misunderstandings with Tanisha on Baddies USA: Chapter 1

Rolliee initiates the conversation

During the episode, Rolliee approached Tanisha with the intent to communicate rather than escalate conflict.

She asked Tanisha if they could discuss the things they had previously said about each other online, stressing that her purpose was not to fight but to clarify misunderstandings.

Rolliee indicated that she wanted to address all outstanding "issues" between them and ensure that both sides could share their perspectives directly and openly. In a confessional, Rolliee further explained,

"I wanted to have a conversation with Tanisha because we had said some things about each other back and forth online."

Rolliee emphasized the importance of clarifying misunderstandings with Tanisha directly.

She explained that some of the online remarks had caused personal hurt, especially regarding statements made about her son.

Rolliee stated that the disagreement was about what Tanisha said regarding her son, who she described as her "best friend."

Discussion of online remarks

The conversation included references to prior online interactions that contributed to the misunderstanding. Rolliee remarked,

"I do understand people are entitled to their own opinions when it comes to the baddie but y'all gotta understand at some point, like, y'all don't know it's like we didn't know y'all when we was growing up watching y'all."

She addressed specific comments made online regarding alleged bullying, referring to the "slim situation" where Tanisha posted online about the topic.

She explained that she did not personally know Tanisha and had not engaged in bullying anyone, emphasizing the distinction between online perceptions and her actual experiences.

Tanisha responded by noting her initial interpretation of the situation, stating,

"First of all, I thought it was beef over the blog page I had."

Rolliee clarified her reaction, explaining that she felt "hurt" by the online remarks and believed she had to continue addressing the situation.

She noted that many people did not know the full context, and the comments affected her personally, especially given her admiration for Tanisha.

Resolution and acknowledgment

The episode concluded with both Rolliee and Tanisha acknowledging their roles in the misunderstanding.

Rolliee explained that she did not intend to apologize to anyone else on the show but expressed a desire to "apologize" specifically for her remarks about Tanisha on Jason Lee's show. Tanisha responded,

"Yeah, but sis, this, this is so powerful. This is what Bad Girls Club is about. This is what this shit is about. This right here. This, I respect you for that. You understand? And I'm sorry, too. I accept my part, too."

In a confessional, Rolliee reflected on the outcome, stating that it feels good to hug it out with Tanisha and talk it out as women.

She added that she hopes the other girls, after resolving their conflicts, can have a similar "turnaround."

Stay tuned for more updates