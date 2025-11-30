"Stop lying" - Baddies USA: Chapter 1 star Biggie confronts Smiley after comments about her man in latest episode sneak peek

Biggie attends Baddies Caribbean Premiere at AMC Century City 15 (Image via Getty)

The latest Baddies USA: Chapter 1 sneak peek presents a confrontation between Biggie and Smiley regarding statements linked to Biggie’s partner.

The preview answers the central question through Biggie’s immediate challenge, highlighted by her repeated line, saying,

“Stop lying. Stop lying.”

Biggie questions Smiley about remarks concerning her man, and Smiley responds with denial.

The exchange unfolds on camera without resolution, setting the direction for their developing conflict as shown in the released footage.

Biggie slams Smiley over comments about her man in Baddies USA: Chapter 1 sneak peek

Biggie questions Smiley over comments made about her man

The sneak peek opens with Biggie addressing Smiley about statements she believes were made about her partner.

Biggie tells Smiley not to hide behind the camera, followed by her statement that Smiley wants to be on camera "so badly.” She continues asking Smiley why she mentioned her man, telling her,

“Tell me why you gonna bring my man, hold on… before I let yourself tell me what you’re talking about my man.”

Smiley denies making the comments by explaining that she “respects” Biggie’s man, and Biggie immediately responds by telling her to stop lying.

The exchange is shown directly in the footage without additional clarification or supporting material from either side.

The scene then shifts to Smiley’s confessional, where she explains that she was trying to remain “peaceful” before Biggie approached her.

She describes the moment by stating that Biggie came toward her while she was attempting to keep the situation calm, noting the shift in tone once the confrontation began.

Smiley adds that they should “run in” and resolve the issue immediately, stating that Biggie still owed her one from a previous situation.

Her explanation provides the only additional context connected to the confrontation, as no further details are shown in the preview.

Smiley’s confessional describes her reaction to the confrontation

Smiley’s confessional serves as the only extended verbal context provided for her perspective.

She explains her mindset prior to Biggie approaching her, noting that she intended to remain “peaceful” before the confrontation began.

According to the footage, she describes Biggie’s arrival as sudden, referring to Biggie entering the scene with the phrase “here comes Biggie.”

She follows this with her decision to proceed with physical engagement, saying,

“Let’s just run in. Let’s just get this sh*t over with.”

This portion of the sneak peek outlines Smiley’s reaction but does not include additional clarifications regarding the disputed comments about Biggie’s man.

No supporting footage is shown of Smiley mentioning him, and no external commentary is provided in the clip.

The published video material presents only the confrontation, Biggie’s questioning, Smiley’s denial, and Smiley’s later remarks in the confessional.

Confrontation appears after prior tensions introduced earlier in the season

Based on earlier episode discussions covered in the provided materials, Biggie and Smiley’s tension had already been referenced in commentary surrounding the Season 1 breakout introductions.

Within those discussions, Biggie was previously involved in disputes linked to group dynamics and perceptions of loyalty.

Smiley’s position in the cast was also noted in the breakdowns, particularly in relation to ongoing disagreements.

Biggie’s statement in the sneak peek, where she tells Smiley not to hide behind the camera and emphasizes the phrase "on camera", indicates that she is addressing the issue directly. Smiley’s confessional comment,

“Because you still owe me that one,” indicates that the two had unresolved conflict prior to the scene.

The sneak peek concludes without escalation or resolution, leaving the continuation of the confrontation for the full episode.

Stay tuned for more updates.