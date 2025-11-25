Who is Natalie Nunn from Baddies USA: Chapter 1? Age, Instagram and more explored

Natalie Nuhn (Image via Getty)

Natalie Nunn, born on December 26, 1984, is a well-known TV personality from California.

She is active on social media under @realmissnatalienunn on Instagram, boasting around three million followers. She engages with beauty products and everyday life brands and occasionally ventures into side projects.

She has appeared on TV shows such as Bad Girls Club, Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too and the Baddies series, among others.

Everything we know about Natalie Nunn from Baddies: USA







Natalie Nunn, 40, is from Concord, CA, but many media outlets incorrectly state that she is from Oakland or just California when discussing her birthplace and upbringing.

In Baddies USA: Chapter 1, Nunn returns as part of the cast of the “Baddies” reality-TV franchise.

The show features ladies who have been on TV before, have online clout or a large follower count, allowing them to share their homes, hit the road and connect in person.

Natalie’s inclusion in Baddies USA: Chapter 1 reinforces her role as a veteran voice in that environment.

She attended Aragon High in San Mateo, got involved in track sports, and then her spotlight moment arrived after signing up for Season 4 of Bad Girls Club around 2009–2010.

That year, she stepped into the spotlight on TV, sparking debate at the same time, which later opened doors for her.

Over the years, she has been known as Natalie Nunn-Payne, associated with her marriage to Jacob Payne.

Reality television career

Natalie’s television journey is extensive. She first rose to prominence on Bad Girls Club Season 4, where her membership in the cast positioned her as a personality with staying power.

Her resume then expanded to include appearances on the spinoff series Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too, Bad Girls All-Star Battle, Celebrity Big Brother and more.

She later moved into production and executive-level roles in addition to her on-camera work.

As the “Baddies” franchise evolved with iterations including Baddies ATL, Baddies West and subsequent ones, Natalie became one of its recurring figures.

Now on Baddies USA: Chapter 1, her name is leveraged for its recognition and experience. Her television history gives her a veteran edge among many cast members who are newer to the format.

Within Baddies USA: Chapter 1, she represents the link between earlier reality-TV ecosystems and the current wave of social-media-driven personalities.

Instagram and social media presence

On Instagram, Natalie Nunn uses the handle @realmissnatalienunn, and her bio identifies her work with businesses such as “CEO @natalienunncosmetics” and “@fitbypaynes” among other ventures.

Her profile indicates she has amassed around three million followers.

Through posts, stories and reels, she engages her audience with glimpses of television life, business endeavors, family moments and brand sponsorships.

In a June 2025 post, she wrote:



“My job is to get it going and keep everyone on their toes!”



The visibility of her Instagram presence plays a direct role in her character on Baddies USA: Chapter 1, where social media crossover is a key part of the cast’s public identity.

Personal life and business







Natalie Nunn married former arena football player Jacob Payne in 2012. The wedding was featured on the television series Bridezillas.

Their daughter, Journey Ruth Payne, was born on April 16, 2017. Journey has grown into an entrepreneur in her own right, co-launching a children’s hair-care line, “Journey’s Hair,” which Natalie supports.

Nunn talks freely about raising kids while still working on TV and pursuing side projects.

In business, Natalie turned her TV spotlight into ventures, including cosmetics, workouts and life tips, shifting her focus from just reality shows. Using fame as fuel, she has built a significant presence across markets that extends far beyond screen time.

Role in Baddies USA and current phase







In the context of Baddies USA: Chapter 1, Natalie Nunn’s return signifies continuity for the franchise and a benchmark for newer participants.

Her history affords her both credibility and expectations. On screen, she likely navigates the interplay of alliances, conflicts, social-media interplay and brand placement that the “Baddies” format thrives on.

Her Instagram persona supports this by keeping her audience engaged and reminding them of her television history.

At 40 years old, she enters Baddies USA: Chapter 1 with a mix of experience, business savvy and visibility.

For the franchise, her presence bolsters the narrative of seasoned reality-TV players still actively influencing the genre. For viewers, she remains a familiar face amid a shifting cast environment.

