A guide on how to vote for The Voice season 28 Mic Drop winner

The Voice season 28 wrapped up its knockout performances on Monday, November 24, 2025, with all four coaches choosing the best four in their teams while eliminating the rest.
The artists who got saved would now advance towards the playoff scheduled to premiere on Mondays, December 1 and December 8, 2025, on NBC at 9:00 pm ET/PT.
After the top 16 performances in the playoffs, one contestant would be chosen by the coaches of each team, and two more artists would get a chance to perform and compete in the live finale as wild cards based on public voting.
The top singers would perform live for the last time on The Voice season 28 finale on December 15, 2025, on NBC at 9:00 pm ET/PT.
The artist who receives the maximum live votes from the American public would be revealed the next day, on December 16, 2025, winning the title of The Voice.
The finale would also feature performances from celebrities like Khalid and XG, as announced by NBC on November 24, 2025.
However, there was a twist in the format of the show this time. Each of the four coaches, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan, were given a "Mic Drop" button which they had to press for the incredible performance in their team that stood out from the rest in the Knockout round.
These four artists from each team would then be open to receive votes from the public. The winner would be awarded a live performance at The Rose Parade Presented by Honda on New Year's Day, that is, January 1, 2026.
As the NBC officially describes:
The Rose Parade is an annual New Year's Day tradition in Southern California that's broadcast around the country, and performing on a float will bring national visibility to whichever Artist wins!
Here's how to vote for your favourite contestant to become the winner of The Voice season 28's Mic Drop winner
Voting for the Mic Drop winner is open for a limited time. Viewers can cast their votes starting Monday, November 24, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET, and voting will remain open until Friday, November 28, 2025, at 7:00 am ET.
Each person can vote one time per email address per voting method, which means you can vote once on NBC.com and once through The Voice app as long as you use the same email.
One of the easiest ways to vote is through NBC.com. All you need to do is visit NBC.com/VoiceVote, sign in or register with your email, and select the artist you want to support from the Mic Drop nominees.
After choosing your artist, click the “Cast Your Vote” button to confirm your selection. The process is quick, and you don’t have to download anything if you prefer voting from your browser.
Viewers can also vote using The Voice Official App, which is available for free in both the iTunes App Store and Google Play. After downloading the app, you simply tap on the artist you want to vote for.
To participate in the Mic Drop vote, viewers must be at least 18 years of age and located in the United States or Puerto Rico. This ensures that all votes are valid and counted toward the official results.
The winner of this first-ever Mic Drop competition will be announced on December 8, 2025, during the second night of the Playoffs.
The four artists competing for being the Mic Drop winner in The Voice season 28 are: