A guide on how to vote for The Voice season 28 Mic Drop winner

The Voice season 28 (Image via NBC)

The Voice season 28 wrapped up its knockout performances on Monday, November 24, 2025, with all four coaches choosing the best four in their teams while eliminating the rest.

The artists who got saved would now advance towards the playoff scheduled to premiere on Mondays, December 1 and December 8, 2025, on NBC at 9:00 pm ET/PT.

After the top 16 performances in the playoffs, one contestant would be chosen by the coaches of each team, and two more artists would get a chance to perform and compete in the live finale as wild cards based on public voting.

The top singers would perform live for the last time on The Voice season 28 finale on December 15, 2025, on NBC at 9:00 pm ET/PT.

The artist who receives the maximum live votes from the American public would be revealed the next day, on December 16, 2025, winning the title of The Voice.

The finale would also feature performances from celebrities like Khalid and XG, as announced by NBC on November 24, 2025.

However, there was a twist in the format of the show this time. Each of the four coaches, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan, were given a "Mic Drop" button which they had to press for the incredible performance in their team that stood out from the rest in the Knockout round.

These four artists from each team would then be open to receive votes from the public. The winner would be awarded a live performance at The Rose Parade Presented by Honda on New Year's Day, that is, January 1, 2026.

As the NBC officially describes:

The Rose Parade is an annual New Year's Day tradition in Southern California that's broadcast around the country, and performing on a float will bring national visibility to whichever Artist wins!

Here's how to vote for your favourite contestant to become the winner of The Voice season 28's Mic Drop winner