The Voice Season 28: Who advanced to the playoffs?

The Voice season 28 playoffs are set to premiere on two consecutive Mondays in December (Image via NBC)

The Voice season 28's showdown round concluded with the knockout part 5 that premiered on November 24, 2025, on NBC.

The four coaches, Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg, made the difficult choices of retaining the top talents on their teams and eliminating half of them.

The Knockouts also featured a fresh twist in this season of The Voice, where the coaches had a chance to press the Mic Drop button for the best performance in their teams.

Among the four chosen talents, one will be the winner based on America's public votes, who will perform live at the Rose Parade Presented by Honda, live on New Year’s Day.

After the knockouts concluded, 16 artists advanced to The Voice season 28 playoffs, which are scheduled to premiere in two Monday episodes on December 1 and December 8, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/PT on NBC.

The coaches would save only one artist from their teams to perform in the live final, while the viewers would vote to save two contestants as wild cards to the finale.

Then the final top 6 artists would perform in the live grand finale premiering on Monday, December 15, 2025, and Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Viewers of America would vote to choose the final winner of The Voice season 28.

The finale would also feature celebrity performances by Khalid and XG, as announced by NBC on November 24, 2025.

Here are the top 16 of The Voice season 28 heading to the playoffs next week

1.) Team Reba McEntire

Aubrey Nicole vs Leyton Robinson (Aubrey Nicole performed Martina McBride's " I'm Gonna Love You Through It ")

vs Leyton Robinson (Aubrey Nicole performed Martina McBride's " ") Ryan Mitchell vs Conrad Khalil (Ryan Mitchell performed The Cranberries' " Zombie ")

vs Conrad Khalil (Ryan Mitchell performed The Cranberries' " ") Aaron Nichols vs Cori Kennedy (Aaron Nichols performed The Band of Heathens' " Hurricane ")

vs Cori Kennedy (Aaron Nichols performed The Band of Heathens' " ") Peyton Kyle vs Austin Gilbert (Peyton Kyle performed Gavin DeGraw's "I Don't Want to Be")

2.) Team Snoop Dogg

Ralph Edwards vs Kenny Iko (Ralph Edwards performed Ed Sheeran's " Dive ")

vs Kenny Iko (Ralph Edwards performed Ed Sheeran's " ") Toni Lorene vs Natalia Albertini (Toni Lorene performed LaBelle's " Lady Marmalade ")

vs Natalia Albertini (Toni Lorene performed LaBelle's " ") Mindy Miller vs Carolina Rodriguez (Mindy Miller performed Jamey Johnson's " In Color ")

vs Carolina Rodriguez (Mindy Miller performed Jamey Johnson's " ") YOSHIHANAA vs Lauren Anderson (YOSHIHANAA performed “You’re All I Need to Get By” by Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell)

3.) Team Niall Horan

Sadie Dahl vs Ava Nat (Sadie Dahl performed Sam Smith's " Too Good at Goodbyes ")

vs Ava Nat (Sadie Dahl performed Sam Smith's " ") Aiden Ross vs Liam Von Elbe (Aiden Ross performed Billie Eilish's " When the Party's Over ")

vs Liam Von Elbe (Aiden Ross performed Billie Eilish's " ") Dek of Hearts vs Kayleigh Clark (Dek of Hearts performed Lady A's " What If I Never Get Over You ")

vs Kayleigh Clark (Dek of Hearts performed Lady A's " ") Kirbi vs Dustin Dale Gaspard (Kirbi performed Brandon Lake & Jelly Roll's "Hard Fought Hallelujah")

4.) Team Michael Bublé

Max Chambers vs Max Cooper III (Max Chambers performed Stevie Wonder's " Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing ")

vs Max Cooper III (Max Chambers performed Stevie Wonder's " ") Rob Cole vs Marty O’Reilly (Rob Cole performed The Red Clay Strays' " Wondering Why ")

vs Marty O’Reilly (Rob Cole performed The Red Clay Strays' " ") Trinity vs Jack Austin (Trinity performed Whitney Houston's " I'm Your Baby Tonight ")

vs Jack Austin (Trinity performed Whitney Houston's " ") Jazz McKenzie vsTeo Ramdell (Jazz McKenzie performed “Cruisin’” by Smokey Robinson)

Here are the four artists who received the mic drop button in The Voice season 28 knockouts

Max Chambers from Michael Bublé’s mic drop in Part 2.

Trio DEK of Hearts from Niall Horan’s mic drop in Part 3.

Aaron Nichols from Reba McEntire’s mic drop in Part 4.

YOSHIHANAA from Snoop Dogg’s mic drop in Part 5.

