"I don't trust him at all": 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny expresses her dislike for Sumit's friend Rohit

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7's latest episode, which premiered on Monday, November 24, 2025, saw the drama continue in the family cafe of Sumit and Jenny, where one of Sumit's friends, Rohit, comes to visit.

Rohit talks to Sumit, throwing shades at the cafe continuously about high prices, parents cooking food, not having any chef, questioning the idea and execution of the business, which makes Sumit doubt his decision, plans, and the success of the cafe.

Jenny, meanwhile, clearly doesn't like Rohit at all and feels like he is jealous of them as he could not succeed as she notes in a confessional:

"Why is everyone so happy to see him? And when I know he's here to judge and to be negative about everything, I don't trust him at all."

What Rohit and Sumit talked about in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7

Tensions rise inside Sumit and Jenny’s new family café when Rohit walks in unannounced in the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 7 on TLC.

Sumit was busy cooking, while Jenny coughed from the kitchen smoke and said, “I don’t know, I just all of a sudden started choking… because we are cooking here.” They’re only three days into running the café, and Sumit admits that business is not bad, but they could always be better.

Then Rohit, Sumit's friend, suddenly shows up in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Jenny was caught off guard, later admitting:

"All of a sudden, Rohit just shows up unannounced. I turned around, and there he was, and I just looked at him like, What are you doing here?"

Rohit adds in a confessional that he got to know about Sumit's Cafe from some of his friends, and complained that he was not invited to the inauguration; therefore, he was concerned and came to check.

Rohit greets everyone and then makes it clear he’s there to check the cafe and even asks for spaghetti, which is not on the menu yet, then immediately complains that the coffee is expensive. When told the price, he says:

“It’s too much… No, I don’t want to have it. It’s very expensive.” Jenny, already annoyed, fires back, “Okay, then go away.” She later explains that Rohit always shows up with negativity: “He doesn’t want us to succeed because he can’t succeed.”

Rohit and Sumit go outside and sit to talk, but then he starts criticizing the café itself and Sumit’s parents helping out. Staring around the quiet café, he taunts Sumit by saying there are “no people” and questions why the place is empty without any customers.

Sumit argues that he is at the wrong time because the college students get free by 2:30 or 5, explaining further:

"As the area is surrounded by a lot of universities. This is a hangout spot for the kids. There's hundreds of students," then Rohit argues that why is there no customer then, to which Sumit justifies saying, "Because this is school time, it's college time... the student, if they are going to college or their universities, they get off by like 2.30 or 5."

Jenny adds in a confessional that Rohit is jealous of them with the cafe, as he himself cannot succeed, and thus he always comes and puts Sumit down.

Rohit then turns to Sumit’s parents, saying that they won't survive longer with the cafe as they have no chefs and Sumit's parents are cooking food, remarking:

"Oh, your parents are working here at this age. For what? For you?” He continues in a confessional, “Problems in this Sumit's family cafe is that the family is cooking. Jenny is making coffee. For how long? Maybe a day or 2, she will get tired and she will say, Sumit, take me home. And at this age, he is insisting his parents to cook, help him. This is not a real business, what he's doing. It will be closed soon, I guess."

Sumit stands his ground in 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, explaining to Rohit about their plans of serving homemade food to students so that they don't miss their homes:

"They are still with their family. And that’s the concept… We are making sure that whomsoever comes here will be a part of the family café, just like our family."

But Rohit keeps applying pressure, placing doubts on the idea that the café will grow and even mocking the arrival of a new customer:

"One customer… maybe after hearing the price, he will go away."

Rohit’s constant negativity and criticism clearly get into Sumit’s head, who starts doubting himself, admitting in a confessional:

"It’s stressing me out… He puts me into a mindset where I’m really doubting myself. What if things won’t work out? What if he’s right?"

Sumit is stressed and pressured, especially because he wants to make the café successful and prove Rohit wrong to show him that he can be successful.

