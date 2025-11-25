"Huge days" – Physical: Asia Team Australia captain Rob Whittaker shares how intense the Korea shoot became with strict one-take challenges

Physical: Asia's Robert Whittaker poses during a UFC 290 media opportunity with Robert Whittaker on June 23, 2023 in Sydney, Australia (Image via Getty)

Team Australia captain Robert Whittaker described the intensity of filming the Physical: Asia series in Korea, highlighting the strict one-take structure and physically demanding challenges.

In an interview on MM ArcadePodcast posted on Instagram on November 22, 2025, Whittaker said he went to Korea specifically to film the series and emphasized the immediate rapport among his teammates. He explained,

"They were just huge days, huge days."

According to Whittaker, each scene required precision, as the format allowed only a single attempt due to the nature of the physical challenges.

Filming intensity and one-take challenges in Physical: Asia

Filming conditions and team dynamics

Whittaker described the filming schedule as demanding and requiring significant coordination, explaining that it took hours because everything was filmed in a "one shot" and that setups had to be precise each time.

He added that the team’s connection was immediate, stating,

"Team Australia, the guys on the team, they are just solid people to be around. We connected straightaway."

The team captain outlined the collaborative environment and the preparation needed for the one-take filming format, which applied to all physical competitions in the series.

Physical challenges during quests

The first San Hill competition illustrated the intensity of the series’s physical demands. Whittaker recounted the early start and long preparation, explaining that the team was "running up" the hill at 5 a.m. They had already been at the location since 7 a.m., highlighting the extended hours required for setup and the physical effort involved in the challenge.

He also described the scrum challenge involving the Philippines team, noting the physical strain and risks:

"After the bell went, there was just girls screaming, there were cuts of people limping off the stage."

He further commented that the scrum was "dangerous," highlighting the risks involved in the structured physical sequences faced by participants.

Quest results and Team Australia’s performance

In Quest 4: Battle Rope Relay, teams selected three players each to compete in a two-round endurance relay. Team Australia’s participants were Eloni Vunakece, Robert Whittaker, and Eddie Williams.

In Round 1, Team Australia scored 1,336 points, placing first, while Japan scored 1,194 points. Round 2 resulted in Japan winning with 1,116 points and Australia scoring 961 points.

Following this, Team Japan advanced to Quest 5, and Team Australia, along with Mongolia and Korea, entered the next Death Match.

Quest 4.5: Death Match, known as the Pillar Push, required remaining team members who had not participated in Quest 4 to push a 1,200kg pillar for 100 laps.

Team Australia competed with Alexandra Milne, Dom Tomato, and Katelin van Zyl.

The results placed Korea first, Mongolia second, and Australia third. Consequently, Team Australia was eliminated after Quest 4.5, with their final team members listed as Robert Whittaker, Eloni Vunakece, Eddie Williams, Katelin van Zyl, Dom Tomato, and Alexandra Milne.

Whittaker’s comments highlight the combination of early preparation, one-take filming, and physically demanding tasks that shaped the series.

In the podcast, he described these elements as defining the day-to-day experience of filming, noting that each sequence could only be done once due to the "physical challenges," emphasizing that precision was required at all times.

He added that one of the particularly intense sequences was very demanding, but also described it as "so cool to see," summarizing both the challenge and spectacle of the competitions.

