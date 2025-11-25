Everybody Loves Raymond 30th anniversary: All about the cast members who made it to the reunion

Everybody Loves Raymond 30th anniversary special (Image via Getty)

The Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion, that premiered on November 24, 2025, brought the cast and creators back together on a lovingly recreated version of the Barone home. Hosted by Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal, the special was filmed before a live audience and featured heartfelt stories, behind-the-scenes memories, and reflections on the show’s enduring legacy.

Debuting in September 1996, the hit sitcom ran for nine seasons before concluding in May 2005. It has received numerous accolades throughout its run, including 15 Primetime Emmy Awards in categories such as best supporting actor and actress, outstanding comedy series, and outstanding lead actor and actress.

In the special, Romano and Patricia Heaton made nostalgic entrances mirroring their characters—Romano through the kitchen door and Heaton down the stairs beside the iconic “Baggage” suitcase. The reunion showcased classic clips such as the Fruit of the Month fiasco and the emotional final scene. The special also honored the late actors, including Doris Roberts, Peter Boyle, Sawyer Sweeten, and guest stars Fred Willard and Georgia Engel.

Pre-taped interviews with key writers and producers, including executive producer David Letterman, highlighted the show’s creative history. Romano and Rosenthal also shared insights about unreleased material, unscripted moments, emotional tributes, what happened off-camera, and scenes cut from the 90-minute broadcast.

Cast members present at Everybody Loves Raymond 30th anniversary reunion

Ray Romano as Raymond Barone





Ray Romano played the titular Ray Barone, a goofy, sports-obsessed sportswriter living on Long Island in Everybody Loves Raymond. As the show’s central character, Ray constantly finds himself caught between his loving but frustrated wife Debra and his overbearing parents and brother, who live right across the street.

The actor was also one of the writers on the show, and later served as an executive producer. He later co-created and starred in the show Man of a Certain Age, and then had a recurring role in Parenthood. In addition to his numerous television appearances, he has starred in films like The Big Sick, Paddleton, and many more. Most notable, he has been the voice of Manny the mammoth in the Ice Age film series.

Patricia Heaton as Debra Barone





Patricia Heaton portrayed Debra Barone, the sharp-witted, sometimes frazzled stay-at-home wife of Ray in Everybody Loves Raymond. Raised in an upper-middle-class family, Debra often wrestles with being underappreciated, managing the household and three children while coping with Ray’s laziness and his family’s constant intrusions.

The Emmy award winner actress went on to star in the sitcom The Middle, and later her food-tarvel show, Patricia Heaton Parties. She had since moved on to more faith based content, such as The Ritual.

Brad Garrett as Robert Barone





Brad Garrett played Robert Barone, Ray’s tall, often brooding older brother, in Everybody Loves Raymond. Robert is a long-time NYPD officer who constantly feels overshadowed by Ray, especially by their mother’s favoritism. He’s quirky, insecure, and emotionally complex—touching food to his chin before eating and dealing with deep-seated sibling rivalry.

Following the end of the show, Garrett developed a diverse career that includes extensive voice acting roles in projects such as Night at the Museum, Ratatouille, and Tangled. He has also starred in projects like Fargo, Gloria Bell, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, and more.

Monica Horan as Amy MacDougall-Barone





Monica Horan played Amy MacDougall-Barone on Everybody Loves Raymond. She began as Robert’s cheerful and dedicated girlfriend and eventually became his wife in Season 7. Amy, raised in a devout Pennsylvania family, often seeks approval from the Barone clan but isn’t afraid to speak her mind—especially when confronting Robert’s parents.

The actress went on to star in numerous TV shows since, including Hot In Cleveland, Enlightened, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Madylin Sweeten as Ally Barone

Madylin Sweeten portrayed Ally Barone, the only daughter of Ray and Debra Barone, in Everybody Loves Raymond. Introduced in the show’s third season, Ally is characterized by her intelligence, maturity, and gentle nature. As she grows through her teenage years, she often serves as a calming, thoughtful presence amidst her brothers’ antics. Her relationship with her parents and siblings highlights many of the heartfelt and humorous moments in the series.

The series provided Madylin her acting debut, alongside her real-life siblings, Sullivan and Sawyer Sweeten. She has since appeared in projects like American Splendor, Eagle Eye, and A Dog of Flanders.

Sullivan Sweeten as Michael Barone

Sullivan Sweeten portrayed Michael Barone, one of Ray and Debra’s twin sons, in Everybody Loves Raymond. Michael is known for his innocent, curious personality and often appears in humorous family moments alongside his twin brother, Geoffrey. Sullivan Sweeten played the role throughout the show's entire run, growing up on screen as part of the Barone family’s daily chaos and heartfelt moments. He has since left the entertainment industry.

Where to stream Everybody Loves Raymond

Viewers can stream Everybody Loves Raymond in the U.S. on Peacock, where all nine seasons of the sitcom are available.

Peacock offers two subscription plans for viewers:

Premium (with ads) — $5.99/month or $59.99/year.

— $5.99/month or $59.99/year. Premium Plus (mostly ad-free + downloads) — $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

The show is also listed on Paramount+, where its plans start at $7.99/month.

