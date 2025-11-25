The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cane helps at Crimson Lights, Ashley comes home, Victor keeps Nikki guessing

The Abbott family (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The upcoming episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless airing on November 26, 2025, is full of strong emotions, heartfelt reunions, and rising tension in Genoa City. With Thanksgiving here, many characters will face important personal moments and make big decisions.

This holiday will force them to make important decisions and look again at problems with trust, family, and old issues that are coming back up. Expect to see some key things happen on this special day. Watch out for an important moment when Cane Ashby does something kind and totally unexpected that catches Lily Winters off guard.

The Abbott family will feel better and have clearer thoughts thanks to the return of Ashley Abbott after a long absence. Nikki Newman will become more and more worried about the secrets Victor is keeping. This leaves her with serious doubts on a holiday that is supposed to be all about being truthful and together.

Cane’s attempt at redemption creates mixed emotions

Cane Ashby is trying to fix his life after making some bad choices, and now he wants to improve his reputation in the community. People have been worried about his actions, especially when Lily saw him leaving a suite with Phyllis. In this episode, Cane helps prepare meals at Crimson Lights to give back and show he wants to make things right.

But it also shows that he and Lily are still distant. Lily notices his kindness, but she stays careful. Their short meeting shows their complicated past and that Cane still has a long way to go to earn her trust.

Lily finds comfort and clarity with the Winters family

Lily’s day becomes gentler when she spends time with the Winters family, giving her a chance to think about what really matters. After the tension caused by Cane’s return and his explanations, Lily appreciates the comfort and stability her family brings.

The episode shows Lily leaning on the support of her loved ones, reminding her that she has a strong foundation to rely on, even when her personal life feels uncertain.

Nikki grows uneasy over Victor’s silence

The Newman ranch becomes an important focus as Nikki begins to feel that Victor is hiding important information from her. The recent chaos with Noah’s disappearance and the return of a dangerous person has made Victor even more protective.

However, his efforts to shield Nikki only make her more suspicious. She can’t shake the feeling that he is keeping secrets, especially because his reassurances seem unclear during a holiday that should be about honesty and togetherness. This storyline continues the pattern of secrecy and emotional distance that has been part of many of their recent interactions.

Ashley returns home with hopeful news

At the Abbott family estate, everyone gathers to happily welcome Ashley back home after her trip overseas. She had previously decided to go back to Paris to keep up with her therapy and get her stability back following the difficult situation involving Martin Laurent. Now, Ashley is returning with a much more relaxed attitude and a new sense of confidence in herself.

She tells her family how her treatment is going and what she plans to do next, giving them a big sense of relief. They had been waiting eagerly to see that she was getting better. Ashley’s return brings comfort and warmth to the Thanksgiving celebration and hints at fresh, positive beginnings as she reconnects with the people she cares about most.

Fans can watch the new episodes of The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus.

