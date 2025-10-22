What happened on The Young and the Restless today? Recap for October 22, 2025

Tessa Porter and Daniel Romalotti (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless that aired on October 22, 2025, Mariah Copeland faced her worst fears at the Boston clinic when she felt the haunting presence of Ian Ward, testing her strength and recovery. At the same time, Daniel Romalotti made a heartfelt confession that put his friendship with Tessa Porter at risk.

In Los Angeles, Sharon Newman struggled with a painful choice to stay by her comatose son, Noah or go to Boston to support Mariah. Nick comforted her while Sharon tried to stay strong as she prayed for both her children.

The confession made by Daniel left him and Tessa shocked as she admitted having the same romantic thoughts. By the end of the night, Mariah tried to overcome her fear but the darkness inside her left lasting scars.

The Young and the Restless recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, October 22, 2025

Sharon’s painful dilemma at the hospital

In Los Angeles, Sharon Newman told Nick how worried she was about Mariah. She wanted to be there for her daughter but couldn’t leave Noah’s bedside. Seeing him still reminded her of his childhood and made her pain worse.

Nick comforted Sharon, saying Mariah was being cared for and that she should focus on Noah’s recovery. After talking to Mariah’s doctors, Sharon sat quietly torn between her children. Nick then called Nikki to update her and shared his growing fear that Noah’s accident might not have been an accident.

Nikki and Victor take action

When Nick told Nikki about Sienna Bacall’s strange call and Detective Burrow’s questions, Nikki immediately grew suspicious. She promised to tell Victor, even though he was already asleep. Nick sent her Sienna’s details, sure that Victor would investigate.

After the call, Nick went back to Sharon and they shared a quiet moment together. Sharon decided to stay with Noah, trusting the doctors to help Mariah. The moment showed Sharon’s strength as a mother trying to care for both her children.

Daniel confesses his feelings to Tessa

At the GCAC, Daniel kissed Tessa and quickly regretted it. He thought she would be angry but she said she had imagined it too. The moment was tense and both knew they couldn’t ignore their feelings.

Later at Crimson Lights, they talked about what happened. Tessa said Daniel meant a lot to her and he admitted he was falling in love with her. He tried to take it back but Tessa told him it was better to be honest.

Tessa said that in another life, things might be different but she still wanted to fix her marriage. They agreed not to let their feelings ruin their friendship. Their goodbye was sad but gentle as Tessa touched Daniel’s cheek before leaving.

Mariah faces Ian Ward’s haunting presence

At the Boston clinic, Mariah’s therapy took a dark turn when she saw Ian Ward again. He teased her and said she couldn’t get rid of him because she didn’t want to. Mariah argued with him and said they had nothing in common but Ian claimed they were the same and both drawn to darkness.

Mariah admitted she had targeted Will Hensley because he reminded her of Ian. She nearly went too far but stopped herself before doing something terrible. Ian said that only showed how much control he still had over her but Mariah refused to believe him.

As his voice grew louder, Mariah closed her eyes and focused until he was gone. Alone, she looked at the queen of hearts card, once a reminder of Ian’s control and felt her strength returning. The episode ended with Mariah finding courage, Sharon holding on to hope and Daniel struggling with forbidden love.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.