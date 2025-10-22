Today’s Final Jeopardy Answer, October 22, 2025, Wednesday

Today's Jeopardy Answer © Jeopardy.com

Tonight’s episode of Jeopardy! (October 22, 2025) witnessed the defending champion, Tom Devlin, returning to the stage after a record-breaking performance in the previous episode. The correct response for today’s Final Jeopardy! (Wednesday, October 22, 2025) in the category Travel USA is: What is the Algonquin Hotel?

The clue for Jeopardy! Season 42 Game 33 pointed to the historic Algonquin Hotel in New York City, which has mini-biographies of Harold Ross, Edna Ferber, and Alexander Woollcott on its website. The online listing of the Algonquin Hotel highlights its association with literary figures and the famous Algonquin Round Table lunch circle.

The show airs nationally and celebrates quick-thinking contestants answering trivia across wide categories, with Final Jeopardy! as the climax of each episode.

Jeopardy! episode highlights October 22, 2025, Wednesday

Jeopardy round

In the opening Jeopardy round, the three contestants began building their scores through general knowledge clues across categories. The game set up today's match-up with the defending champion, Tom Devlin (attorney from Washington, D.C.), along with challengers Katy Lentz (university brand manager from Mauldin, South Carolina) and Emmanuel Calivo (airport customer service agent from San Jose, California).

All three took early leads with Daily Doubles and buzzer timing in Jeopardy. Tom Devlin, the champion, broke a previous entering-Final record in the previous episode. Contestants had good buzz-in skills and a fast pace.

Double Jeopardy round

During Double Jeopardy, the stakes grew with doubled money values and more challenging clues. Tom Devlin continued to hold the lead. Katy Lentz and Emmanuel Calivo tried to reduce his lead by answering high-value clues and finding a hidden Daily Double. As Double Jeopardy ended, the game tightened, setting up the Final Jeopardy clue numbers.

Final Jeopardy round answer

The Final Jeopardy category was Travel USA.

The clue read: The website for this hotel includes mini-biographies of Harold Ross, Edna Ferber & Alexander Woollcott

The correct response: What is the Algonquin Hotel?

The hint led to the hotel being linked to the Algonquin Round Table, a literary group whose short biographies can be found on the hotel's website. The Algonquin Hotel's website has biographies of Round Table members like Ross, Ferber, and Woollcott.

It was a solid clue for those who recognized the literary reference and hotel in Midtown Manhattan. The moment is decided, the contestant is scored and crowned the winner.

Jeopardy! Contestant profiles

Tom Devlin

Attorney from Washington, D.C., Tom entered this episode as the defending champion after a remarkable previous game. Before Final Jeopardy, he broke a 2019 record. His confidence helped him win Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy on this date. His expertise and buzzing set him apart. He held his nerve against two challengers and entered the Final clue in a strong position.

Katy Lentz

Katy, a Mauldin, South Carolina, university brand manager, challenged the champion. She played competitively, answering buzzer questions correctly in earlier rounds and competing for second place. Her performance showed potential and strong general knowledge across categories, but she did not win this game.

Emmanuel Calivo

Airport customer service agent from San Jose, California, Emmanuel, brought a fresh challenger dynamic to the episode. He capitalized on Daily Doubles and betting strategy in Jeopardy and Double Jeopardy. Despite challenging the veteran champion, he lost this match.

Today's edition relates to Jeopardy's history and competition. Tom Devlin entered Final Jeopardy yesterday with a non-leading score of $27,200, surpassing the 2019 mark. Today's defense had high expectations. While the show is airing, results may be delayed by 30 minutes.

After this win, Tom Devlin will face new challengers on the next episode as champion. His performance shows he's a strong competitor. His record-setting Final Jeopardy entry boosts his profile. Fans will watch to see how many wins he can get and if he breaks records.

