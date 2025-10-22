Online memes erupt as ChatGPT down post unveiling new Atlas web browser

SYMBOL - 08 May 2024, Baden-Württemberg, Rottweil: The App Chat GPT application can be seen on the display of a smartphone. Photo: Silas Stein/dpa (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

User reports indicate problems with OpenAI's offering, ChatGPT Atlas, a browser built on AI that's already generating a lot of buzz. Launched initially on macOS, the browser deftly weaves ChatGPT's muscle into the web‑browsing experience, supplying a sidebar where users can converse with pages and an "Agent Mode" that can automate tasks. The incident was logged at 10:10 AM EDT, according to Downdetector.

Though the concept is fresh and intriguing, a few users have reported downtime or trouble accessing the service after the rollout, and OpenAI has yet to confirm any outage. The launch reverberated through the tech sector, prompting Alphabet, Google's parent, to watch its market valuation plunge with reports indicating a loss exceeding $100 billion in one day.

Several people are now complaining that ChatGPT went down across the nation. According to DownDetector, ChatGPT went down for nationwide of its user base, with 95 % reporting problems. The outage crippled access nationwide, leaving many unable to interact with the AI and sparking a burst of chatter about the shutdown.

Online memes as ChatGPT goes down!

When a nationwide outage knocked ChatGPT offline, social media instantly filled with a barrage of reactions, some memes, others sharp sighs of frustration. Across the country, people flocked to Twitter and Instagram to recount what they’d seen. The unexpected downtime quickly morphed into a moment online.

Here are some memes:

When somebody asks me what my name is, but the ChatGPT servers are down (via X/ @evilseme)