“Bro I was so close to curing cancer”: Hilarious reactions erupt as ChatGPT to refrain from giving legal and medical advice

OpenAI Updates ChatGPT Policy to Restrict Medical and Legal Advice (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

OpenAI updated its ChatGPT Usage Policy, adding stricter rules to stop the AI from being used in tasks that demand professional certification. The policy now states that ChatGPT should not be used for medical advice, legal help, or any services requiring a licensed professional.

The policy also bars users from using ChatGPT for personal or facial recognition without permission and from making important decisions in areas like finance, education, housing, migration, or employment unless humans supervise. It also bans the tool’s use in cheating on academic work or influencing evaluation results.

OpenAI explained that these updates aim to “enhance user safety and prevent potential harm that could result from using the system beyond its intended capabilities.”

The company had shared earlier that it plans to make the model better at dealing with sensitive subjects like mental health, emotional well-being, and moral challenges. OpenAI stated,

“We strive to ensure that ChatGPT remains a helpful, safe, and responsible tool for all users.”

"Bro I was so close to curing cancer," an X user commented on the new policy.

Fans react with humor and sarcasm to ChatGPT’s new usage restrictions

Following OpenAI’s updated ChatGPT usage policy, which restricts the AI from offering medical and legal advice, social media platforms quickly filled with humorous and mixed reactions from users.

"All those M.D.'s that depended on ChatGPT for diagnosing their patients will have to switch to another LLM now," an X user commented.

"ChatGPT: I can tell you a joke, but not your cholesterol levels," another joked.

Users responded with sarcasm, highlighting how dependent people had become on AI tools for quick answers

"Chat GPT once told me to get ready for the worst When I told it I just had a chest pain," one wrote.

"No I canceled my health insurance cause of this," another said.

"So medical and legal jobs will be saved lol," another reacted.

"i mean if they just want search something faster about health related it should provide links and disclaimer but not act as a professional ones tbh," an user wrote.

These policy changes underline OpenAI’s continued commitment to ethical AI usage and responsible technology deployment.