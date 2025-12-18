When did Greg Biffle retire from NASCAR? Details explored as stock car racer dies in tragic plane crash in North Carolina

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 16: NASCAR Sprint Cup Series driver Greg Biffle poses for a portrait during NASCAR Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

A Cessna C550 jet carrying celebrated NASCAR star Greg Biffle and his family crashed down and burst into flames at the Statesville Regional airport in North Carolina. The family of four was going to visit a family friend and YouTuber, Garrett Mitchell, before heading to their vacation destination.

Mitchell shared the devastating news in a Facebook post:

“Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane… because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.”

Biffle was a two-time NASCAR national series champion and a humanitarian renowned for his relief efforts towards victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina.

He retired from full-time NASCAR Cup Series in 2016 but continued to return for special part-time races.

More details about Greg Biffle's career as 55-year-old passes away in a tragic plane crash

Greg, a native of Vancouver, Washington, was known as “The Biff” in the early stages of his career. He was also named Truck Series Rookie of the Year before winning the Truck Championship in 2000.

He wrote his name in history by being the first driver to emerge champion in both the Trucks and Infinity series.

He competed as a full-time NASCAR driver from 2000 to 2016 and earned 19 wins in 515 starts. He made it into NASCAR’s exclusive list of its 75 Greatest Drivers in 2023.

Congressman Richard Hudson, in a heartfelt tribute to the late racer, described him as a “grand NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans;

“Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track,”

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein referred to the late NASCAR racer’s humanitarian efforts after Hurricane Helen, adding that:

“Greg Biffle lived a life of courage and compassion and stepped up for western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. My heart goes out to all those who lost a loved one in this tragic crash.”

