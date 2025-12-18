How did Greg Biffle become a real-life hero during 2024 Hurricane Helene? Details explored as former NASCAR racer dies in plane crash

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - JUNE 07: Greg Biffle, driver of the #51 Toyota Toyota, stands on the grid during US Concrete Qualifying Day for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 07, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR Champion Greg Biffle passed away early on Thursday after his plane crashed while attempting to land at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. His wife Christina and their daughter and son, Emma and Ryder, also died during the crash.

Biffle's longtime friend and automotive YouTuber Garrett Mitchel confirmed that the family was on the plane on their way to spend the afternoon with him.

Condolences and tributes flooded in after Biffle's passing. Fans and friends remembered him not only as a NASCAR Champion but also for his heroic response when Hurricane Helene hit western North Carolina in 2024. In US Rep, Richard Hudson's statement following the Biffles' death, he said:

"Greg was a great NASCAR Champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track. The Biffles flew hundreds of rescue missions in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene."

Rep. Tim Moore echoed the same sentiments in his statement. He said that Greg Biffle stepped up "when Western NC needed help" after the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene.

More about Greg Biffle's heroic act after Hurricane Helene in 2024

Greg Biffle was one of the people on the ground, technically on air, doing rescue missions to help people affected by Hurricane Helene in 2024.

People reported that he used his personal helicopter to rescue North Carolina residents who found themselves stranded after the disaster hit.

He also reportedly helped deliver essential supplies to areas that were impossible to reach because of the damaged roadways.

Greg Biffle recalled the Hurricane Helene efforts he made in an interview with NASCAR.com on October 5, 2024.

A friend reportedly sent a request for volunteers on Facebook to help stranded tourists. Biffle was in among the first few helicopters running rescue routes from North Carolina's Statesville Regional Airport.

Their number reportedly more than doubled by the end of the following day to help with the rescue and supply delivery missions.

He recalled the feeling of helping people in need and likened it to winning a race during the interview. He said:

"I'll tell you, the feeling you get when you win a race, you can only ask drivers, right? Because the feeling you get when you win that race, that's the feeling you get when you're able to help people in need."

He also said that he bought his helicopter just six months before the hurricane and how it still gives him "goosebumps" to think about how "everything came together."

Greg Biffle remains active in helping North Carolina residents beyond the rescue missions after Hurricane Helene.

He also helped raise funds and awareness about the ongoing impact of the deadly natural disaster.

The Statesville Regional Airport Greg Biffle used as his base during the rescue missions in 2024 is the same airport where he and his family crashed on Thursday morning.