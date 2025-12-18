Who is Nicole Lunders? All about Greg Biffle’s ex-wife as daughter Emma Elizabeth dies in North Carolina plane crash

Greg Biffle, driver of the #44 Grambling State University Chevrolet, stands on the grid during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Nicole Lunders, ex-wife of NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, has emerged in public focus. This is due to reports that a devastating plane wreck, which occurred in North Carolina, has tragically taken the lives of both Biffle and Lunders as well as their two young children, including daughter Emma Elizabeth.

Investigators are still looking into the crash, as focus has shifted to Lunders and her life, relationship with Biffle, and their child.

Nicole Lunders and Greg Biffle exchanged their wedding vows in 2007 after dating for almost a decade.

The couple’s relationship followed Biffle through nearly two decades and some of the best years of his NASCAR career, which included multiple wins in the Cup Series as well as a championship, in what is now referred to as Xfinity Series.

Greg Biffle's family includes his current partner Cristina Grossu, with whom he has a son, Ryder, and his daughter, Emma Elizabeth, from a previous marriage to Nicole Lunders.

Prayers to the Biffle and Lunders families.#GregBiffle #CristinaGrossu pic.twitter.com/UazsM89cUw — Hollis (@HollisMJP) December 18, 2025

Throughout the time period, Lunders maintained a low profile, although she made appearances in support of Biffle at racing events and industry gatherings.

But Lunders and Biffle’s marriage would start to fall apart a few years down the line. The couple broke up in 2015, and their divorce was finalized in 2016 after almost nine years of marriage.

The breakup signaled the demise of their relationship as a couple, however both continued to be linked through their mutual role as parents to Emma.

The post-divorce matter took a turn for the worst in 2018, when Lunders filed a lawsuit against Biffle on invasion of privacy claims.

Nicole Lunders' lawsuit against Greg Biffle and their relationship after getting divorced

Nicole Lunders claimed that surveillance cameras were put in private rooms of their shared home including the bedroom and bathroom.

The high-profile nature of Biffle’s public image had brought attention to the case.

Eventually, a court sided with Lunders and told Biffle to pay up at least $250,000. The lawsuit was a low point in the former couple’s post-divorce dealings.

Emma Elizabeth, however, was still both parents’ heart and soul despite it all. She showed up at racing events as she got older and attended ceremonies that honored her father’s contributions to NASCAR.

Jury orders Greg Biffle to pay ex-wife $250K for violating her privacyhttps://t.co/5SyiXLrLtp

Ex-wife says former NASCAR driver secretly recorded her in bedroom, shared with friendshttps://t.co/DdrCsrgWFx — Court Nicole (@goldenheart1223) December 18, 2025

Emma was last with her father in September 2025, during which she accompanied Biffle to a ceremony making him a part of the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame, indicating that she still had a very good relationship with her father.

In December 2025, tragedy struck when a plane linked to Biffle crashed and erupted into flames at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

Local officials confirmed deaths but initially did not release the names of those killed.

Several family friends would later confirm to Bassett that Biffle, Lunders and the couple’s children were among those who were dead.

Authorities have not yet released all of the details and the investigation is ongoing.