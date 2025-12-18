Where was Greg Biffle headed to? Cessna550 route explored as former NASCAR driver dies in fatal crash

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JULY 02: Greg Biffle, driver of the #16 Ford EcoBoost Ford, holds daughter Emma Elizabeth on the grid during the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Coke Zero 400 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on July 2, 2016 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR star Greg Biffle has died alongside wife, Christina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder in a tragic plane crash on December 18, 2025. Details of what led to Biffle’s private plane crashing mere minutes after takeoff at the Statesville Region Airport are still unclear.

However, police and airport authorities are exploring possibilities that bad weather might have been a contributing factor.

Biffle and family were headed towards Sarasota/ Bradenton in Florida to visit friends before heading to a vacation destination.

YouTuber Cleetus McFarland confirmed that the family of four was on their way to visit with him before they met their untimely deaths.

Flight Aware revealed the Cessna Citation C550 jet was scheduled to make a trip to Sarasota, then Treasure Cay and Fort Lauderdale before returning to Statesville.

More details on tragic incident involving Greg Biffle and family

Statesville Regional Airport confirmed the incident in a statement:

“We can confirm there has been an aircraft incident at the Statesville Regional Airport. At approximately 10:15 a.m., an aircraft crashed while landing. The Federal Aviation Administration is en route and will investigate the incident.”

The Sun has reported that six people died in the plane crash, including Greg Biffle and his family; the two other victims have yet to be publicly identified.

The plane’s flight path reveals that take-off time was shortly after 10 am and was in the air for a handful of minutes before making erratic turns and heading back to the airport.

Bystanders who witnessed the plane’s final moments in the sky stated that it was flying too low before falling to the ground.

Viral photos from the crash scene show the wreckage covered in flames and black smoke rising into the sky.

Tributes have continued to roll in for Biffle, who won championships in two national series and became a long-time

Josh Stein, the governor of North Carolina, wrote on X:

“Heartbreaking news out of Statesville. Beyond his success as a NASCAR driver, Greg Biffle lived a life of courage and compassion and stepped up for western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. My heart goes out to all those who lost a loved one in this tragic crash.”

