Were Greg Biffle and family onboard Cessna550? All we know about North Carolina plane crash so far

02 AUG 2015: Sprint Cup Series driver Greg Biffle (16) and daughter Emma waves to the crowd prior to the Windows 10 400 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond,PA. Sprint Cup Series driver Matt Kenseth (20) went on to win the Windows 10 400. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A Cessna550 transporting Greg Biffle and his family crashed at the Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on December 18, 2025. The private plane registered to the NASCAR legend was heading towards Bradenton, Florida, before the tragic incident occurred.

YouTuber Cleetus McFarland confirmed that Biffle, his wife Christina and children Emma and Ryder were aboard the plane and lost their lives:

“Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder were on that plane… because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us. We are devastated. I’m so sorry to share this.”

Greg Biffle married Christina Grossu in January 2023. They shared a son, Ryder Jack. His daughter Emma Elizabeth was born to his ex-wife, Nicole Lunders.

Local authorities confirmed casualties but provided no additional details.

Everything we know so far about the Cessna550 crash involving Greg Biffle and family

Statesville regional airport manager John Ferguson stated at a press conference held by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Aviation Administration:

“As we said, at approximately 10:15 a.m., we got a report of a jet that crashed off the end of the runway on the east end. By the time I came out, it was fully engulfed. We’ve had multiple agencies that have come. The FAA arrived at about 12 o’clock today.”

He revealed that the cause of the crash was still being investigated and the airport was closed till further notice:

“They are taking over the scene and the investigation. We have no information on the cause. The airport is closed until further notice. It will take time to get the debris off the runway.”

Gregg Biffle was named one of NASCAR’s 75 greatest drivers in 2023. He was the 2002 NASCAR Busch Series champion in 2002 and the 2000 Craftsman Truck Series champion.

Continue reading PRIMETIMER for more informative articles.