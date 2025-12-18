Maury Povich says he'd "come out of retirement" to settle feud between Drake & Kendrick Lamar or Nicki Minaj & Cardi B using lie detectors

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Maury Povich visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on April 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Maury Povich recently expressed his interest in settling the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. According to Page Six, the former TV show host, during his appearance on the Sherri show, hosted by comedian Sherri Shepard, explained that he would be willing to come out of retirement to help resolve the ongoing beef between not only Kendrick Lamar and Drake but also between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj by using lie detector tests.

According to reports, Kendrick Lamar and Drake have a history of referencing each other in their songs. Most recently, the pair reignited their beef after both of released songs taking an aim at the other. Lamar dropped his Grammy-winning diss track Not Like Us in May 2024, which further intensified attention around their highly publicized rivalry.

More about Maury Povich's comments on wanting to help settle Kendrick Lamar and Drake's dispute as well as the feud between two other major rap artists

During his appearance on the Sherri talk show on Tuesday, December 16, Maury Povich explained what kind of interview would tempt him to come out of retirement. Maury Povich, who was previously known for using lie detector tests to settle paternity claims on his show, said:

"I’ve even put this out on social media. I would come out of retirement if I could get Nicki [Minaj] and Cardi B to settle their differences with lie detector tests. I’ve put it out there, I’ve put it out there. … We could do a primetime special."

According to Complex News, the news of Povich's interest in wanting to settle these disputes comes at a time when Kendrick Lamar and Drake have both been nominated in the same category at the 2026 Grammy Awards. The two artists will face off in the Best Melodic Rap Performance, with Drake, who was crowned the most streamed artist on Apple in 2025, earning a nomination for his hit song "Somebody Loves Me," while, on the other hand, Kendrick Lamar has received a nomination for "Luther."

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B initially shared a cordial relationship before becoming involved in online jabs aimed at the other. Tensions escalated in 2018 when the two got involved in a physical altercation during New York Fashion Week. Over the years, both artists have continued to reference one another in their songs.

Most recently, Nicki Minaj, who is known for her lengthy rants on X (formerly Twitter), became engaged in a public feud with California Governor Gavin Newsom after he expressed support for trans children. While Newsom did not directly engage with Nicki Minaj, he later posted a clip featuring Megan Thee Stallion's chart-topping song Hiss, which many have taken as a subtle dig aimed at Nicki Minaj herself.