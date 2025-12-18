How does anti-suicide smock work? Nick Reiner makes court appearance wearing preventive vest

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 14: Jake Reiner, Nick Reiner, Romy Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner and Rob Reiner attend Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse pop-up grand opening on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas )

Nick Reiner was recently seen appearing in court wearing an anti-suicide smock vest. Nick Reiner was arrested on December 14 in connection with murder of his parents, celebrated director Rob Reiner and Michele Singer, following which he was presented in court on Wednesday, where he was seen wearing the vest.

According to to PSP Corp, anti-suicide smock vests are designed using materials such as quilted nylon cordura. These vests are made with sufficient thickness to make it impossible to fashion a noose out of them, thereby helping to prevent suicide.

According to reports, Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer were found stabbed to death by the couple's daughter Romy Reiner, at their Brentwood home on Sunday afternoon. Emergency sevices were called to the scene, but the pair were later declared dead.

A few hours after the incident, the couple's 32-year-old son was arrested near the campus of the University of Southern California by authorities in connection with his parents' murder. According to People Magazine, Nick Reiner, who appeared in court on Wednesday wearing a blue anti-suicide smock, spoke to the judge and agreed to waive his right to a speedy court hearing.

More about Nick Reiner's appearance in court, as he is seen wearing an anti-suicide smock vest during his arraignment on Wednesday

Nick Reiner's appearance in the anti-suicide smock comes a day after he was charged with the murder of his parents. According to reports, Reiner, the second child of Oscar-nominated director Rob Reiner and his second wife Michele Singer, was previously held without bail and later on Tuesday charged with two-counts of first-degree murder.

His attorney, high-profile lawyer Alan Jackson, who has represented the likes of Harvey Weinstein and others, spoke to reporters at the Los Angeles Superior Court and said:

"There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. Those need to be thoroughly, but very carefully, dealt with and examined and looked at and analyzed."

According to People Magazine, anti-suicide smock has been seen worn by several people during their court appearances. The anti-suicide smock vest is "specifically designed to minimize the risk of suicide amongst higher risk individuals." They are sleeveless and collarless, with adjustable straps that can be closed with "nylon hooks and loops or similar fasteners." While the vest cannot prevent suicide in all cases, it is designed to reduce the risk and act as a preventive measure.

Anti-suicide smock vests were first used in the Santa Cruz County Jail in California and have been commercially manufactured since the 1980s. Although, the exact circumstances for Nick Reiner wearing them are not known at the moment. Reiner's next appearance in court is scheduled for January 7 next year.