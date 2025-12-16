Nick Reiner on suicide watch at Twin Towers Jail after arrest in parents’ murder case

Flowers rest on Rob Reiner's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The LAPD confirmed that Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead in their Brentwood home. Their son Nick has been arrested in connection to their deaths. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Nick Reiner is reportedly being kept on a suicide watch following his arrest on suspicion of his parents', Rob and Michelle's, deaths. TMZ first learned about the update on December 15 through law enforcement that Nick is currently on watch in the "administrative segregation at Twin Towers Correctional Facility" in Los Angeles. The news outlet added that Nick was booked for m*rder on Sunday and is being held without bail.

Sources reported that Rob and Michelle were found deceased in their LA home, just one day after a loud "dispute" between Rob and Nick at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party on Saturday.

According to sources, Rob and Michelle had vocalized concerns about their son's mental health and substance use issues. They had allegedly "tried everything" with their 32-year-old son.

#EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Nick Reiner is being held on suicide watch after being arrested on suspicion of killing his parents.



— TMZ (@TMZ) December 15, 2025

LAPD News: Detectives Announce Arrest in Murder of Robert and Michele Reiner — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) December 15, 2025

CNN reported that the double-homicide case against Nick Reiner will be transferred to the "Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office," following which the charges will be decided.

In LAPD's post on X on December 15, the authorities noted that after initial investigation, they found Nick "responsible" for his parents' homicide.

While not everything is known about Nick's mental health conditions, sources reported that he had been allegedly dealing with substance abuse issues for over a "decade."

CNN reported that in a 2018 appearance at the Dopey podcast, Nick had opened up about his struggles.

At the time, he had revealed he had first entered the rehab system when he was 15 years old. He said,

"I just was like, ‘You know what, I want to go home,’ and so I just stayed sober long enough ‘til I could go home and then yeah, I just went home and did (drugs).”

He also talked about an "outburst" at his parent's house, attributing it to the effects of drugs. He told the hosts,

"Got totally spun out on uppers, I think it was coke and something else, and I was up for days on end, and I started punching out different things in my guest house."

Nick Reiner is currently being held on suicide watch as per new reports that have emerged from law enforcement. More updates about the District Attorney's decision will follow in the upcoming days.