What happened at Conan O'Brien's Christmas party and who was there? Nick Reiner incident explored in wake of Rob Reiner and his wife's death

Rob and Michele Reiner attended Conan O'Brien's Christmas party before they were allegedly murdered by their son, Nick Reiner. The comedian and former late-night host hosted the party in his Pacific Palisades home and invited many industry executives and celebrities.

While the full guest list has not been released, multiple sources have confirmed that Jane Fonda and Bill Hader were present at the party. According to the Hollywood Reporter's report, Nick was not invited to the party. Rob Reiner asked Conan O'Brien if he could bring his son.

Nick lived with his parents, and they supposedly did not want to let him stay by himself on Saturday night. Conan O'Brien did not object to the director's request.

According to various sources, Nick wandered around the party, interrupting people's conversations to ask whether they were "famous." This was seemingly "freaking everyone out." Reiner asked the question to Bill Hader while he was talking to someone else.

The insider claimed that the actor replied that he was having a private conversation. Nick Reiner supposedly stared at Bill Hader, without saying anything. Then he walked away.

Afterward, a loud fight broke out between Rob Reiner and his son, seemingly over his behavior at the party. Rob then apologized to Conan O'Brien and left with his wife and son.

A family friend of the Reiners told the New York Post that at the party, Nick and his parents got into a loud argument over his drug use and refusal to get treatment. The source also claimed that Rob and Michele told other party guests that they were worried about Nick and his "mental state."

"They had had an argument at Conan's holiday party, and Rob had been telling people that they're scared for Nick and scared that his mental state was deteriorating," the friend stated.

Conan O'Brien has not released any statement regarding the murder of Rob Reiner and his wife

While the host of the Christmas party has not commented on the murder of Rob and Michele Reiner, Jane Fonda has shared her condolences. She uploaded a picture of the couple on Instagram on December 16, and in the caption mentioned meeting them at Conan's party.

Fonda noted that they looked "healthy and happy," and were "wonderful, caring, smart, funny," and "generous." She also shared that Rob and Michele were helping her launch the Committee for the First Amendment.

Meanwhile, hours after Romy Reiner discovered their bodies, police arrested Nick from a hotel near Santa Monica's pier. According to the Daily Mail's December 16 report, the shower and bed were "full of blood," and the windows were covered by the bedsheets.

Nick Reiner is currently at Men's Central Jail in LA, and he has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. While jail records previously showed his bail at $4 million, it has since been reported that he is in custody with no bail.

Alan Jackson, Nick Reiner's attorney, told the press that he would appear in court after receiving medical clearance. Stay tuned for more updates on the case.