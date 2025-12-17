The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt set to debut in All For Love

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Whitney Leavitt visits The Empire State Building on June 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

Famous media personality Whitney Leavitt is making a big career breakthrough. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star has landed her first lead role in a feature film, All For Love, alongside Jesse Kove. It’s a Christmas holiday movie set to be released in 2026. Leavitt is also working as an executive producer for the film, as reported by People.

She confirmed the news, sharing a screenshot of a Deadline article with her fans on Instagram. In her caption, she teased, “Here’s your Christmas gift."

Whitney is a popular TikTok star who posts about her life as a young Mormon mom and her lifestyle. She later became known for Hulu’s reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which follows Utah-based mom influencers who “navigate” their lives through what they call “MomTok.”

Whitney Leavitt is taking on the role of a young podcaster in All For Love

Produced by The Ninth House, All For Love is the upcoming 2026 holiday rom-com film, which will see Whitney taking on the role of Winona, a young podcaster. Winona decides to try online dating as part of a “holiday app promotion” and meets an intriguing guy who seems like the perfect match for her. But things take an unexpected turn when she meets him in person. She soon realizes that he is actually the same man working as a rugged renovator at her grandmother’s place, preparing the venue for Christmas Eve. Despite their initial rivalry, the story follows how Winona and he navigate their differences, gradually building a connection, and shows how their relationship might grow from conflict into romance.

Recently, Whitney appeared on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars Season 34, performing ballroom and Latin routines with Mark Ballas. But it’s not just All For Love that has her in the spotlight; she is confirmed to make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago, starting February 2, 2026, according to Deadline.

It has not yet been confirmed which platform will release All For Love in 2026. Jake Helgren will direct the film, and Ansley Gordon wrote the screenplay. Executive producers include Autumn Federici, Whitney Leavitt, Gordon and Prashant Mody. So far, only two main cast members have been announced. Details about the full cast, official release date and trailer are still under wraps.

Who is Whitney Leavitt?

Whitney Leavitt is an American social media personality, reality TV star and actress. She first gained attention on TikTok by sharing lifestyle, motherhood and relationship content, focusing on her life as a young Mormon mom.

Soon after, she joined the cast of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a reality series about friendships, conflicts and cultural life among Utah-based Mormon influencers. The show has been very popular, with millions of minutes streamed in its first few days of season 3, and it has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Whitney is married to Conner Leavitt and is a mother of three, who has successfully carved out a place for herself in social media, television, film and theater, proving her talent and versatility as a performer.