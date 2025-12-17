What did Nick Reiner say on the Dopey podcast? Host David Manheim says Rob Reiner's son was not 'someone who was capable of murder'

Nick Reiner's parents were found dead inside their house (Image via Getty)

David Manheim has recently shared his opinion on Nick Reiner being accused of murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Singer. Notably, the duo was discovered inside their residence in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 14, with various stab wounds, as per BBC News.

The latest update arrives around seven years after Nick claimed on David’s podcast Dopey that he had once destroyed the guest house of his parents.

The incident happened when he was dealing with substance abuse problems. Nick claimed at the time that his parents reportedly told him to leave the house.

“I went 10 rounds in my guest house. It’s not much of a story. I got totally spun out on uppers - I think it was coke or something else - and I was up for days on end. I started punching out some things in my guest house,” Nick added.

In a recent conversation with Us Weekly, David Manheim recalled his last conversation with Nick Reiner, saying that the latter is not an individual who would kill someone.

“The last time he called in, he spoke about being on coke and violently destroying his parents’ guesthouse. But still that is not the same as violence towards another person. He never struck me as someone who was capable of murder,” David mentioned.

Manheim claimed that Nick was reportedly dissatisfied with the fact that he was doing other things while undergoing treatment at the same time.

David even compared the entire situation to addicts who hold some form of grudge towards their parents.

A press release from the Los Angeles Police Department revealed that Nick was arrested the same day when his parents were found dead.

The statement reads that Reiner’s alleged involvement in the case was discovered after an investigation, and charges of murder have been imposed on him without the possibility of bail.

David Manheim reveals more details about Nick Reiner: Latest statements and more explored

Back in 2018, Nick recalled other experiences while speaking to the podcast host. This included a health scare where Reiner passed out on a plane and had to be hospitalized, following which he spent some time in a detox facility and a sober living facility, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

David Manheim told Us Weekly that Nick Reiner was very young when he came on the show. The former said that it is not easy to get rid of drugs, specifically at Reiner’s age.

“When you become a drug addict, you’re not just partying anyone. You’re on this ridiculous, crazy mission [to do drugs]. Across the board, there is a line in the sand, and once you’re seeking treatment multiple times and using substances like he was in the volume that he did, it changes from being in that scene to the bigger drug addict gestalt,” Manheim added.

David even recalled the time when he had once tried to get Rob on the podcast and approached Nick to permit the same.

However, Nick was reportedly disturbed when Manheim requested him, eventually leading to problems in their relationship.

David claimed that he frequently tried to contact Nick Reiner on texts, but the latter never replied to him. In another interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Manheim regretted, as he said that he shouldn’t have asked Nick to allow Rob to be a part of the show.

“I know he had been to treatment. I know he was involved in writing. I know he loved to play pick-up basketball in New York City. I think he was interested in spirituality. He demonstrated a young live of life, to be honest with you, and hopefulness. He wanted to be a part of what me and Chris were doing. He wanted to have fun in recovery,” Manheim continued.

According to USA Today, Nick Reiner’s lawyer, Alan Jackson, claimed that his client has not received medical clearance to make a court appearance.

Before his arrest, Nick had allegedly run away from his parents’ house. Further updates on the legal matter are currently awaited.