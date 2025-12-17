Rob Reiner’s daughter Romy Reiner was unaware of her mother’s death after finding her father’s body

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 13: Romy Reiner (L) and Rob Reiner (R) attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Things Like This" at Landmark Theatres Sunset on May 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Rob Reiner’s daughter Romy Reiner was pulled into a terrifying situation on Sunday, December 14, 2025, after her parents stopped responding at their Brentwood, Los Angeles home. Multiple reports say she went to check on them, entered the house, and found Rob Reiner’s body. Those same accounts say Romy Reiner ran back outside in shock, without realizing her mother, Michele Singer Reiner, was also dead inside.

The case has since escalated into a double-homicide investigation, with prosecutors charging the couple’s son, Nick Reiner, with two counts of first-degree murder and additional allegations tied to multiple murders and a knife. Authorities have not publicly detailed a motive, and there has been no on-the-record public statement from Romy about what happened inside the home.

What reportedly happened when Romy Reiner found Rob Reiner, and why she did not realize her mother was also dead?

As per the People report dated December 16, 2025, Romy Reiner went to the Brentwood home on the afternoon of December 14 after a massage therapist reportedly could not access the property and raised concern. The reporting says Romy entered the house to check on her parents, discovered Rob Reiner’s body, and then fled outside without knowing Michele Singer Reiner was also dead inside.

That detail matters because it explains the headline in plain terms. The reporting does not say Romy Reiner “missed” her mother in a casual sense. It describes a panicked exit after finding Rob Reiner, with the full scope only becoming clear after first responders arrived and the situation was assessed.

The same account says Romy was later told by a paramedic that her mother had been killed, based on information attributed to a source close to the family. It is also important to separate reported details from official confirmation. Authorities have publicly focused on charges, timing, and custody status. The “she did not realize her mother was also dead” detail is being attributed in media reporting, rather than described as a point prosecutors emphasized in their charging announcement.

As per the Los Angeles Times report dated December 16, 2025, police responded to the home around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday after the couple’s daughter found her parents. There is no public quote from Romy Reiner included in the reporting about what she saw or felt in that moment, so accounts rely on sources and reconstructed timelines.

What police and prosecutors have confirmed about the killings, the arrest, and the charges

As per the Los Angeles Times report dated December 16, 2025, prosecutors allege Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner were fatally stabbed in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 14, at their home in the 200 block of South Chadbourne Avenue in Brentwood. Prosecutors filed two counts of first-degree murder with special-circumstance allegations tied to multiple murders, along with an allegation involving a knife.

As per the Los Angeles Times report dated December 16, 2025, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said,

“This case is heartbreaking and deeply personal, not only for the Reiner family and their loved ones, but for our entire city.”

Nick Reiner was taken into custody around 9:15 p.m. in Exposition Park near USC. As per the Associated Press report dated December 16, 2025, District Attorney Nathan Hochman said,

“Their loss is beyond tragic and we will commit ourselves to bringing their murderer to justice.”

As per the People report dated December 16, 2025, Hochman also said,

"Rob Reiner was one of the greatest filmmakers of his generation. His murder and his wife of more than 35 years, Michele Singer Reiner’s murder, are shocking and tragic. We owe it to their memory to pursue justice and accountability for the lives that were taken.”

Rob Reiner was widely known for acting on All in the Family and directing films such as When Harry Met Sally..., The Princess Bride, and A Few Good Men.

What happens next in court, and what remains unknown right now

Nick Reiner is being held without bail at Twin Towers Jail. His initial court appearance was pushed back after his attorney said he had not been “medically cleared” for transport from jail. As per the Los Angeles Times report dated December 16, 2025, defense attorney Alan Jackson said,

“We’ll be back day to day.”

For now, key questions remain unanswered in public filings and statements. As per the Associated Press report dated December 16, 2025, authorities have not publicly explained a motive and said little beyond the charging framework and basic timeline.

Stay tuned for more updates.