Did Billy Crystal and his wife witness Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's dead bodies? Comedian's rep denies report

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 25: Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the screening of "Misery" during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

In the wake of Michele and Rob Reiner's death on Sunday, their neighbour and Rob's close friend, comedian Billy Crystal, is being rumored to have seen their dead bodies.

Per TMZ, people with knowledge of the situation claimed that Bill and his wife Crystal were the first ones to arrive at the Reiners' family home. Their daughter, Romy, had called them right after calling the police.

📷 Some posts are easy to share. This one isn’t.

I had the privilege of working with Rob Reiner on the Friars Club tribute to Billy Crystal. Rob and his wife were nothing short of gracious, warm, and genuinely kind—exactly the kind of people you hope they are when you meet them. pic.twitter.com/xVAU3U3vV0 — David Alan Kogut (@DavidKogut) December 15, 2025

After her call, the Crystals rushed to the house, saw the dead bodies of Michele and Rob Reiner, and said their goodbyes before police authorities took them away for postmortem.

However, upon inquiry, a representative of Bill Crystal has denied any such claim, stating that neither the comedian nor his wife were allowed to get close to the Reiner's house.

The alleged report of the Crystals' presence at Reiners' home comes after the couple - who happen to be one of their closest friends - signed a lengthy tribute to the late director, calling him "a master storyteller" and "a great comic actor".

"There is no other director who has his range. From comedy to drama to ‘mockumentary’ to documentary he was always at the top of his game. He charmed audiences. They trusted him. They lined up to see his films."

The tribute also praised Rob Reiner's "comedic touch," calling freedom his "greatest gift" and adding:

"f you had an idea, he listened, he brought you into the process. They always felt they were working as a team. To be in his hands as a film maker was a privilege but that is only part of his legacy."

Besides the Crystals, the statement was signed by Ambassador James Costos and Michael Smith, Marc Shaiman and Lou Mirabal, Larry David and Ashley Underwood, Albert and Kimberly Brooks, Barry and Diana Levinson, and Alan and Robin Zweibel.

Rob and Michele Reiner's son is the prime suspect in their murder

After the Reiners' bodies were found in their LA home on Sunday, their son, Nick Reiner, was mentioned as the prime suspect in the crime, and was arrested the following day.

Nick, who is 32-year-old, was the couple's youngest son, and has worked as a screenwriter alongside his father. One of the movies that the father-son duo co-wrote was titled Being Charlie.

Released in 2015, the movie was loosely based on Nick's own life, and threw light on his struggle with addiction as a teenager.

In an interview during the movie's production, the junior Reiner admitted that his relationship with Rob Reiner was strained as he was growing up, and working together on Being Charlie made him "feel closer" to Rob.

Nick Reiner is currently being held in custody, with his bail bond set at $4 million.