When did Kay Flock get arrested? Rising Bronx rapper sentenced to 30 years in prison

Rapper Kevin Perez, who is better known as Kay Flock (Image via Facebook/Kay Flock)

Rapper Kay Flock, who’s legal name is Kevin Perez, has been handed a sentence of 30 years in prison after he was convicted of racketeering conspiracy and attempted murder charges back in March.

Flock was arrested in 2021 on charges of first-degree murder. According to Complex, Flock was accused of the murder of Hwascar Hernandez who was shot near a barbershop in Harlem, New York.

In 2023, Flock was indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy for leading a Bronx gang named ‘Sev Side,’ reported Complex. At the time, the DOJ shared that Flock would be moved into federal custody.

Kay Flock appears in court for his arraignment pic.twitter.com/XnehU9SQ4w — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 24, 2021

Kay Flock was found guilty of racketeering and attempted murder, but was found not guilty of murder by a jury

In March this year, Flock was pronounced guilty of racketeering conspiracy, attempted murder and possession of a firearm. The rapper was, however, acquitted of murder charges, as per Pitchfork.

After Flock’s conviction, the Acting U.S. Attorney Matthew Podolsky released a statement in which he referred to Flock’s gang activities related to ‘Sev Side,’ which is also known an DOA. Podolsky stated,

“Kevin Perez, a/k/a “Kay Flock,” was the leader of a neighborhood street gang known as Sev Side / DOA, and with that gang, he committed a series of gang-motivated shootings. Perez, a drill rapper, instilled fear across the community with his violent actions, and then threatened rivals, bragged about shootings, and taunted victims in his rap lyrics.”

The Acting U.S. Attorney also expressed gratitude for law enforcement officers, and added,

“But as a unanimous jury has now found, Perez can no longer hide behind his music, and instead will be held to account for his violent crimes. Thanks to the hard work of the career prosecutors of this Office and our law enforcement partners, the cycle of violence that Perez engaged in is over. This Office remains resolute in its commitment to prosecuting gang members who sow fear and spread violence on our city streets.”

At the time, Flock’s attorney, Michael T. Ashley also shared a statement. According to Pitchfork, in the statement, he said that Flock’s respects the jury’s verdict, and added,

“Throughout the past few weeks, we have witnessed my client’s strength, resilience, and determination to fight for justice. While the outcome on some counts may not be what we had hoped for, we remain focused on his future. We will continue to pursue all avenues available, including an appeal, to ensure that my client’s rights are protected and to challenge the portions of the verdict we believe are against the weight of the evidence.”

Now, Flock received his 30-year prison sentence for multiple shootings in Bronx from 2020 to 2021 by U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman, as per ABC News.

The news outlet noted that Flock spoke to the judge about having grown up and changed since the incidents. The rapper said,

“What I was at 18 is not what I am today…I was just a kid. Didn't really know better.”

Drill rapper Kay Flock has been sentenced to 30 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/qcPM3viJls — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 16, 2025

Judge Liman, however, referred to Flock’s actions on social media which glorified violence after he was acquitted from the murder charge.

According to ABC News, Judge Liman told Flock,

“You taunted, you celebrated and you helped create a cycle of violence…To date, you've shown no real remorse for your conduct.”

The news outlet noted that the judge did share that the fact that Flock grew up in a violent neighbourhood was taken into consideration before handing the sentence.