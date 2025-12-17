Disclosure Day trailer breakdown: All about the first look at Steven Spielberg’s upcoming sci-fi movie

A scene from Disclosure Day (Image via YouTube/@UniversalPictures)

Steven Spielberg is returning to the alien genre with his 2026 sci-fi film Disclosure Day, marking a homecoming for the filmmaker behind classics such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, War of the Worlds and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Universal has released the first teaser for the movie, giving audiences an early glimpse of its mysterious premise. According to the official synopsis, Disclosure Day explores a world-changing revelation, asking how humanity would react if definitive proof emerged that humans are not alone in the universe.

Framed as a global moment of truth, the film suggests that this knowledge would belong to all seven billion people, fundamentally altering human understanding and provoking fear, awe and uncertainty. Spielberg directs and produces the film from a screenplay written by longtime collaborator David Koepp, which is based on Spielberg’s original story.

The cast includes Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Colman Domingo and Wyatt Russell, signaling a character-driven approach alongside its large-scale science-fiction themes. With its philosophical questions and focus on humanity’s response to extraterrestrial truth, Disclosure Day positions itself as a thoughtful and suspenseful return to one of Spielberg’s most iconic genres.

What is seen in the trailer of Disclosure Day?

A film by Steven Spielberg. Disclosure Day is in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/mv7qGsXabm — Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) December 16, 2025

The two-minute trailer shows Wake Up Dead Man star Josh O’Connor appearing to uncover proof that aliens exist, declaring that people have a right to know the truth because it belongs to every living person on Earth. The character is seen amidst an enormous crop circle, a staple of the genre.

The footage also introduces Emily Blunt as a Kansas City television anchor who suddenly loses her ability to speak while live on air, raising unsettling questions about whether she may be connected to the extraterrestrial mystery.

In another striking moment, Oscar winner Colin Firth is shown seated in a medical chair as his eyes dramatically change color, suggesting a transformation or encounter beyond human understanding.

Together, these scenes hint at a global revelation, mounting paranoia and deeply personal consequences as humanity confronts evidence that it may not be alone. The idea is further strengthened with the trailer opening with the line:

“If you found out we weren’t alone… would that frighten you?”

When will Disclosure Day be released?

Produced by Amblin Entertainment and distributed by Universal Pictures, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day is set to release in theaters across the United States on June 12, 2026. The streaming release of the film, whose plot details remain firmly under wraps, is yet to be announced.

Check in for more updates from the world of films and TV shows.