What did Susie Wiles say? JD Vance fires back at White House chief of staff Vanity Fair conspiracy theorist jab

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) U.S. National Security Adviser Michael Waltz, White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, and others, attend a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House on February 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to visit Trump since he returned to the White House last month. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles’ recent remarks towards JD Vance and other prominent figures in the second Trump Administration.

The Republican political consultant described the vice president of the United States (VPOTUS) as a “conspiracy theorist,” as reported in the recently published conversations.

Wiles had criticized US Attorney General Pam Bondi for her handling of the Epstein Files and stated:

“I think she completely whiffed on appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this. First she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk.”

Wiles noted that FBI Director Kash Patel, Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and VPOTUS were among those who knew the significance of the release of the Epstein Files.

In the same context, Susie Wiles made her conspiracy theorist remark:

“The people that really appreciated what a big deal this is are Kash [Patel] and [FBI deputy director] Dan Bongino. Because they lived in that world. And the vice president, who’s been a conspiracy theorist for a decade….”

Elsewhere during the interview, Wiles also commented on JD Vance’s conversion from a Trump critic to a leading MAGA personality. She described Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s transformation from an anti-Trump voice to the president’s ally as “ideological and principled.”

She compared Rubio’s changed stance with that of Vance and said:

“His [JD Vance] conversion came when he was running for the Senate. And I think his conversion was a little bit more, sort of political.”

JD Vance gives a sarcastic response to Susie Wiles’ conspiracy theorist tag

JUST IN: JD Vance fires back at reporter who asked him about Susie Wiles' alleged comment that he is a conspiracy theorist, starts listing off every conspiracy theory he believes in.



"I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true."



"I believed in the crazy conspiracy… pic.twitter.com/NOhD9SJgg9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 16, 2025

VPOTUS was at Alburtis, Pennsylvania-based Uline Shipping Facility, when he was asked about the Vanity Fair remarks from White House Chief of Staff.

Vance, who laughed in after listening to the comments, proceeded to respond to the conspiracy theorist label. Vice president sarcastically agreed to the tag and said:

“Sometimes I am a conspiracy theorist, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true.”

The crowd cheered to Vance’s response, as he continued:

“And by the way, Susie and I have joked in private and in public about that for a long time.”

JD Vance started listing the conspiracy theories he believed in, while the audience kept applauding him:

“I believed in the crazy conspiracy theory back in 2020 that it was stupid to mask three-year-olds at the height of the COVID pandemic.”

Vance took shots at the 46th President Joe Biden while talking about the conspiracy theories:

“I believed in this crazy conspiracy theory that the media and the government were covering up the fact that Joe Biden was clearly unable to do the job. I believed in the conspiracy theory that Joe Biden was trying to throw his political opponents in jail rather than win an argument against his political opponents.”

He added:

“So at least on some of these conspiracy theories, it turns out that a conspiracy theory is just something that was true six months before the media admitted it. And that’s my understanding.”

While Vance defended himself, he did not attack Susie Wiles. He claimed not to have read the Vanity Fair article, but praised the White House chief of staff for her bluntness. He said:

“You know why I really love Susie Wiles? Because she's who she is in the president's presence, she's the same exact person when the president isn't around. I've never seen Susie Wiles say something to the president and then go and counteract him or subvert his will behind the scenes. And that’s what you want in a staffer.”

The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history.



Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the… — Susie Wiles (@SusieWiles) December 16, 2025

After the Vanity Fair articles were published, Susie Wiles labeled it as a “disingenuously framed hit piece” on her and the Trump administration in an X post.

She asserted that the articles disregarded significant context and left out much of what she said about the team and POTUS.