"So you identify as a barb?" - Fans question JD Vance as he declares Nicki Minaj is greater than Cardi B

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 30: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour at Madison Square Garden on March 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

US Vice President JD Vance took to X and declared that Nicki Minaj is greater than Cardi B. The tweet soon began going viral and garnered more than 2.3 million views along with over 28.5K likes within a few hours of being uploaded. The viral tweet read,

"Nicki > Cardi."

The post garnered several responses from netizens, with many wondering if Vance just described himself as a Barb. For the unversed, Barbz can be described as the group of devoted fans of rapper Nicki Minaj. Here are some popular responses found on the social media platform. One user wrote on the platform,

"So you identify as a barb? Is it official?"

"The year is 2025 and a would-be VP is debating Nicki vs Cardi with a Chucky meme… this timeline is wild 😂," added a tweet.

"From un ambassador to rap beef mediator, nicki's arc is unmatched. vance's entry? chef's kiss," wrote a netizen.

Here are some more reactions that people posted under JD Vance's tweet. One user noted,

"Cardi fans screaming in 3…2…1…😂 but we all know Nicki’s legacy is untouchable."

"This timeline we're in continues to blow my mind," added a tweet.

"I could not have predicted this interaction in a million years 😭😭😭," wrote a netizen.

JD Vance reportedly shared the tweet as a response to Nicki Minaj's now-removed tweet in which she shared an image of Chucky and wrote that "Vance > Rants."

Nicki Minaj has recently been extending support to US President Donald Trump

According to reports by The Tab, Nicki Minaj has been making headlines for showing support for Donald Trump. The outlet reported that Nicki's recent political inclination has sparked questions amongst a lot of her fans. It all started a few weeks ago during the rapper's speech at the UN.

According to The Guardian, she shared her views about the alleged persecution of Nigerian Christians. This collaboration of the rapper with the White House happened a few days after she showed support for a Truth Social post by Donald Trump. In the post, the US president condemned the Nigerian government for being unable to control attacks on Christians there.

Nicki Minaj further wrote,

"Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God … Thank you to the president & his team for taking this seriously. God bless every persecuted Christian."

In the tweet that has now garnered more than 50 million views, Nicki thanked the president for taking the situation in Nigeria seriously. Many shared their take on Nicki's tweet. While some seemed surprised, others expressed their gratitude.

The collaboration between Nicki Minaj and the White House, particularly the Republicans, has come as a surprise to many. Meanwhile, reports suggesting that the rapper has followed Trump on X have also surfaced. According to The Tab, amid this situation, the rapper has been unfollowed by Sabrina Carpenter.

For the unversed, Sabrina has recently criticized the Trump administration for apparently sharing propaganda content using her music.