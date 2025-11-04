"And just like that... the trend ended" - Internet reacts to White House's TikTok using Nicki Minaj's "What's Up?" x "Beez in the Trap" remix

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

A musical mashup using Nicki Minaj's Beez In The Trap and 4 Non Blondes' What's Up?, has been going viral lately. Several netizens flooded social media platforms like X and TikTok while recreating the remix. Many celebrities too shared their version of the trend, some of them being Linda Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Chauncey Leopardi, Madelyn Cline, and Demi Lovato.

The latest party to take part in the trend was the White House. According to reports, the official TikTok page of White House posted a clip using the mashup. The video featured clips with President Donald Trump and Melania Trump in them. The post soon went viral and began getting circulated on X as well.

Meanwhile, many netizens saw this video and took to the platform to share their opinions on the same. A tweet that shared this video on X garnered more than 145K views as well as over 6.8K likes since the time it was posted. One user wrote on the platform,

"And just like that... the trend ended."

"I never EVER thought Id ever see Nicki Minaj on an official White House anything. Let alone Beez In The Trap!!!!" wrote another one.

Meanwhile, many netizens seemingly enjoyed the video. One user commented,

"This is what you call ICONICK. 🫡😛They're about to mad and I mean foaming at the mouth Rottweiler mad!😛😂😂😂😂😂😂🎀🩷."

"Woaah. Nicki's influence and impact is on another level," wrote another one.

"It's so perfect, DJT’s dancing was right on beat 😆," tweeted a netizen.

According to reports by Indy100, more than 870,000 videos have been made on this remix.

From Sabrina Carpenter to Malala Yousafzai, everybody had done their version of Nicki Minaj's Beez In The Trap remix

As previously mentioned, some well-known personalities have taken part in the unexpected mashup trend. Some of these celebrities were Malala Yousafzai and Sabrina Carpenter. Malala appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and ended up doing this trend with Fallon.

While Fallon lip-synced to What's Up?, Malala chose to do the same with Nicki's rap verses. Madelyn Cline and Drew Starkey were two more celebrities who shared their recreation of the trend. Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner lip-synced to Nicki Minaj and 4 Non Blondes. The clip reportedly has millions of views.

In a joint Instagram post, 4 Non Blondes and lead singer Linda Perry reacted to the mashup going viral on social media. The post read,

"We can't believe the love this trend is getting!"

Nicki Minaj also embraced the love that her track was getting due to the trend. She reposted several versions of the trend by several celebrities like Jon Jones, Jennie, Lisa, and Kristin Davis.

According to reports by Forbes, the songs have recently topped several charts after the mashup went viral on the internet. What's Up? reached the 28th rank as of October 24, 2025, on the US iTunes Chart. Meanwhile, 13-year-old song Beez In The Trap made it to the rap digital song sales Billboard chart.