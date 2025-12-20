Will Food Lion be open on Christmas 2025? Store timings and more explored

A Food Lion grocery store on November 23, 2025 in Durham, North Carolina. Founded in 1957 as Food Town in Salisbury, North Carolina, the current logo features the mascot Leo the Food Lion. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

Many people prepare ahead to stock up on groceries for the holidays, raising questions like, “Will Food Lion be open on Christmas 2025?” According to the current holiday schedule, Food Lion will not operate on Christmas Day but will have shorter hours on Christmas Eve.

Food Lion changes its store hours for big holidays. On Christmas Eve, stores close at 6 p.m. and on Christmas, all Food Lion stores will be closed. So, you need to plan and buy everything you need beforehand.

Stores closed on Christmas Day

Many big stores have been shutting down for Christmas for years, and this year’s list might feel even bigger. Below is a short list of stores not opening their doors on December 25.

Aldi

BJ’s

Costco

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Family Dollar

Food Lion

H-E-B

Home Depot

IKEA

Jewel-Osco

Kohl’s

Kroger stores

Lowe’s

Publix

Ralphs

Randalls

Sam’s Club

Save A Lot

Shaw’s

ShopRite

Sprouts Farmers Market

Stop & Shop

Target

Trader Joe’s

Tom Thumb

Walmart

Wegmans

Winn-Dixie

Whole Foods

Stores open on Christmas Day

ACME

Albertsons

Giant

Safeway

Vons

7-Eleven

Circle K

Cumberland Farms

Sheetz

Speedway

Wawa

Weigel’s

Check the store's timings once before visiting it.