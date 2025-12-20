Type keyword(s) to search

News

Will Food Lion be open on Christmas 2025? Store timings and more explored

Food Lion will be closed on Christmas Day 2025 and close early on Christmas Eve, with a full list of grocery and convenience stores open and closed on December 25
posted by Gomala Devi
Saturday 12/20/2025 at 4:59AM EST
  • A Food Lion grocery store on November 23, 2025 in Durham, North Carolina. Founded in 1957 as Food Town in Salisbury, North Carolina, the current logo features the mascot Leo the Food Lion. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)
    A Food Lion grocery store on November 23, 2025 in Durham, North Carolina. Founded in 1957 as Food Town in Salisbury, North Carolina, the current logo features the mascot Leo the Food Lion. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

    Many people prepare ahead to stock up on groceries for the holidays, raising questions like, “Will Food Lion be open on Christmas 2025?” According to the current holiday schedule, Food Lion will not operate on Christmas Day but will have shorter hours on Christmas Eve.

    Food Lion changes its store hours for big holidays. On Christmas Eve, stores close at 6 p.m. and on Christmas, all Food Lion stores will be closed. So, you need to plan and buy everything you need beforehand.

    Stores closed on Christmas Day

    Many big stores have been shutting down for Christmas for years, and this year’s list might feel even bigger. Below is a short list of stores not opening their doors on December 25.

    • Aldi
    • BJ’s
    • Costco
    • Dollar General
    • Dollar Tree
    • Family Dollar
    • Food Lion
    • H-E-B
    • Home Depot
    • IKEA
    • Jewel-Osco
    • Kohl’s
    • Kroger stores
    • Lowe’s
    • Publix
    • Ralphs
    • Randalls
    • Sam’s Club
    • Save A Lot
    • Shaw’s
    • ShopRite
    • Sprouts Farmers Market
    • Stop & Shop
    • Target
    • Trader Joe’s
    • Tom Thumb
    • Walmart
    • Wegmans
    • Winn-Dixie
    • Whole Foods

    Stores open on Christmas Day

    • ACME
    • Albertsons
    • Giant
    • Safeway
    • Vons
    • 7-Eleven
    • Circle K
    • Cumberland Farms
    • Sheetz
    • Speedway
    • Wawa
    • Weigel’s

    Check the store's timings once before visiting it.

    TOPICS: Food Lion