Will Food Lion be open on Christmas 2025? Store timings and more explored

Many people prepare ahead to stock up on groceries for the holidays, raising questions like, “Will Food Lion be open on Christmas 2025?” According to the current holiday schedule, Food Lion will not operate on Christmas Day but will have shorter hours on Christmas Eve.
Food Lion changes its store hours for big holidays. On Christmas Eve, stores close at 6 p.m. and on Christmas, all Food Lion stores will be closed. So, you need to plan and buy everything you need beforehand.
Many big stores have been shutting down for Christmas for years, and this year’s list might feel even bigger. Below is a short list of stores not opening their doors on December 25.
Check the store's timings once before visiting it.
