How old was Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita's dog Mr. Marbles? YouTubers announce their beloved pooch's passing

Jenna Marbles, YouTube Star, attends a discussion about "Cult of personality" during the final day of Web Summit in Altice Arena on November 09, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos - Corbis/Getty Images)

Content creator couple Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita’s dog, the chihuahua named Mr. Marbles, has sadly passed away. Mr. Marbles was 17 years of age, and he celebrated his last birthday on June 6, 2025.

Julien Solomita announced the passing of Mr. Marbles on his Instagram page.

Alongside a candid image of his and Jenna’s beloved pet, Julien wrote an emotional message, which read,

“mr. marbles. thank u for showing me what it truly means to ride or die. i love you almost as much as you loved jenna. thanks for all the years of love and protection. rest easy, chip”

The couple’s dog had been suffering from age related issues for some time. Just last month, Julien explained that he was mentally preoccupied with the end-of-life measures the couple was taking to support the last phase of their pet’s life.

During a gaming live stream on Twitch, Julien, according to People Magazine, said,

“I didn't want to make a whole thing about it at the start of the stream, but I'm mentally not fully here lately. Marbles is getting really old. We're dealing with end-of-life things happened. It's sort of been all-consuming on top of all the things we have going on…I sort of feel like I'm not even here. I don't want to sit here, because if I talk about it, I'm just going to cry, and I don't want to sit here and cry about it right now.”

While speaking about the emotional toll of seeing Mr. Marbles final moments, the streamer, as per People Magazine, added,

“The whole thing is hard, and you [are] never really prepared for something like this.”

About Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita’s beloved chihuahua, Mr. Marbles

Ever since former YouTuber Jenna Marbles began her content creation career, her dog Mr. Marbles has been by her side.

According to Variety, Mr. Marbles and Jenna’s other dog, Kermit, who was an Italian greyhound, often appeared alongside Jenna in her YouTube videos.

As per Variety, Jenna also sold toys which were replicas of her famous dogs.

The publication notes that Mr. Marbles’ name was inspired by a Seinfeld episode, in which Mr. Marbles appears as a ventriloquist dummy.

In fact, the name Marbles inspired Jenna’s own YouTube name as well.

Mr. Marbles also had an essential role in Jenna’s personal life. When Jenna’s longtime partner, Julien Solomita, proposed to her after eight years together in 2021, he revealed that he asked Mr. Marbles for Jenna’s hand in marriage, as per E! News.

Mr. Marbles also prominently featured in Jenna and Julien’s wedding. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, were seen posing with Mr. Marbles in their wedding photographs.

Jenna’s YouTube videos which featured her dogs included the former YouTuber testing her dog’s intelligence in addition to making a small living room for her pets and reading mean comments by viewers about her dogs.

One of the videos on her YouTube channel which got 19 million views showcased Jenna making a bed for her dog out of soap.

In another hilarious video, Jenna filmed her Mr. Marbles as she tried and failed to make him sit for about 20 minutes. She also once filmed herself doing an easter egg hunt for her pets.