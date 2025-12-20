Timothée Chalamet surprises fans by making his first-ever rap debut with EsDeeKid

Timothée Chalamet (Imahe via Getty)

Timothée Chalamet appears to have put an end to widespread online rumors that he is secretly British rapper EsDeeKid, but fans still received a surprise as the two officially collaborated.

Chalamet and EsDeeKid shared a snippet of a remixed version of “4 Raws” on Instagram, which shows an unmasked Chalamet performing alongside the still-obscured rapper.

In the remix, Chalamet delivers playful and self-aware lyrics referencing his upcoming film Marty Supreme, his relationship with Kylie Jenner, and his long-running rap alter ego, Lil’ Timmy Tim, while boasting about his A-list lifestyle.

“Trying to stack $100 million, girl got $1 billion, what the fuck what a wonderful feeling,” raps the young actor. “My life is an opera, look at the Oscars, look at the groupies, look at the movies, look at the triple-A girl gon’ choose me.”

The verse highlights his confidence and humor, blending flex-heavy lines with tongue-in-cheek delivery. Chalamet has long expressed his admiration for hip-hop, and his performance on the track is surprisingly strong despite its half-joking tone.

The collaboration stands out as one of the most unusual moments of his ongoing Marty Supreme press tour, during which he is aiming for his first Oscar following last year’s loss for A Complete Unknown.

Is Timothée Chalamet truly not EsDeeKid?

ESDEEKID

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET



4 RAWS REMIX



OUT NOW 🚨 pic.twitter.com/X7DLjFjxXp — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 19, 2025

Speculation has intensified in recent weeks that EsDeeKid, a Liverpool rapper known for keeping his face partially covered, could secretly be a musical alter ego of actor Timothée Chalamet.

The rumors have now gained fresh momentum as both parties appear to acknowledge the buzz through an official collaboration on EsDeeKid’s “4 Raws Remix,” which arrives alongside a music video featuring them together.

Chalamet’s involvement is not entirely surprising, given his long-standing admiration for hip-hop and rap culture, and his verse seems to playfully reference the online theories and media attention surrounding the mystery.

While the collaboration fuels curiosity, it stops short of confirming the speculation, as EsDeeKid’s face remains hidden in the video and the masked appearance could belong to a stand-in.

As a result, the question of whether EsDeeKid is truly Chalamet remains unanswered. Still, the joint release cleverly leans into the intrigue, reinforcing the idea that the actor may have a secret creative outlet as a British rapper, or at least enjoys toying with the narrative that has captured fans and social media sleuths alike.

